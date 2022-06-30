Doddie Weir and Eilidh Doyle to receive honorary degrees from Abertay University

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Rugby legend Doddie Weir and Olympian Eilidh Doyle are to receive honorary degrees from Abertay University.

The pair are among the “highly esteemed” figures being honoured during the week of celebrations in mid-July – which also includes a former promoter for The Beatles.

Weir, 51, who was diagnosed with MND in 2017, won 61 caps for the Scotland rugby team.

Since receiving his diagnosis he has founded My Name’5 Doddie Foundation, a charity that raises funds to aid research into the causes of the disease and investigate potential cures.

Doyle hails ‘huge honour’ from Abertay University

Doyle, 35, from Perth, represented Great Britain at the 2012 Olympic Games in London and the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro.

The track and field athlete was the first woman to carry the flag for Scotland at the Opening Ceremony of the Commonwealth Games in 2018.

She says the honorary degree is a “huge honour” and came as “quite a surprise”.

She said: “I am very passionate about sport, wellbeing and mindset so to have that recognised by others is really special.

“I have many connections with the university itself but also with Dundee as it is the hometown of my mum and grandparents.

“I think given what’s happened over the last couple of years, for these students to achieve their degrees and graduate deserves a lot of recognition.”

Ex-Beatles promoter recognised

Other honorary graduates include Andi Lothian – who famously brought The Beatles to play in Dundee and later founded Dundee company Insights – and Lord Cullen, former Abertay chancellor and experienced lawyer.

Professor Liz Bacon, principal of Abertay University, said: “This year’s honorary graduates are highly esteemed in their respective fields and are the perfect role models for our graduates and the University more widely.

“I’m delighted that they have accepted our invitation and look forward to welcoming them to the Abertay family.”

The graduation ceremonies, on July 13 to 15 at the Caird Hall, will also recognise those who missed out on in-person ceremonies during 2020 and 2021.