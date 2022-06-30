Doddie Weir and Eilidh Doyle to receive honorary degrees from Abertay University

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Doddie Weir and Eilidh Doyle to receive honorary degrees from Abertay University

By Poppy Watson
June 30 2022, 3.46pm
Rugby legend Doddie Weir and Olympian Eilidh Doyle are to receive honorary degrees from Abertay University.
The pair are among the “highly esteemed” figures being honoured during the week of celebrations in mid-July – which also includes a former promoter for The Beatles.

Weir, 51, who was diagnosed with MND in 2017, won 61 caps for the Scotland rugby team.

Since receiving his diagnosis he has founded My Name’5 Doddie Foundation, a charity that raises funds to aid research into the causes of the disease and investigate potential cures.

Doyle hails ‘huge honour’ from Abertay University

Doyle, 35, from Perth, represented Great Britain at the 2012 Olympic Games in London and the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro.

The track and field athlete was the first woman to carry the flag for Scotland at the Opening Ceremony of the Commonwealth Games in 2018.

Eilidh Doyle.

She says the honorary degree is a “huge honour” and came as “quite a surprise”.

She said: “I am very passionate about sport, wellbeing and mindset so to have that recognised by others is really special.

“I have many connections with the university itself but also with Dundee as it is the hometown of my mum and grandparents.

“I think given what’s happened over the last couple of years, for these students to achieve their degrees and graduate deserves a lot of recognition.”

Ex-Beatles promoter recognised

Other honorary graduates include Andi Lothian – who famously brought The Beatles to play in Dundee and later founded Dundee company Insights – and Lord Cullen, former Abertay chancellor and experienced lawyer.

Andi Lothian.

Professor Liz Bacon, principal of Abertay University, said: “This year’s honorary graduates are highly esteemed in their respective fields and are the perfect role models for our graduates and the University more widely.

“I’m delighted that they have accepted our invitation and look forward to welcoming them to the Abertay family.”

The graduation ceremonies, on July 13 to 15 at the Caird Hall, will also recognise those who missed out on in-person ceremonies during 2020 and 2021.

[[title]]

[[text]]

