TV presenter Timmy Mallett visits Tayside as part of cycling challenge across the UK

By Hannah Ballantyne
July 4 2022, 1.46pm Updated: July 4 2022, 4.31pm
Timmy Mallet at the V&A in Dundee.
Television presenter Timmy Mallett has stopped off in Tayside during a cycle around the United Kingdom.

The children’s telly favourite is cycling in memory of brother Martin who had Down’s syndrome and died in 2018.

Timmy, 66, also plans to stop off in Fife, having arrived in Dundee from Arbroath at the weekend.

The Wacaday host turned artist has been painting scenic landscapes en route.

Timmy said he was inspired by his late sibling to “live in the moment more”.

Timmy and late brother Martin overlooking the River Tay during a visit to Dundee.

He said: “In this day and age, we’re never truly present because of the internet.

“I wanted to do this cycle to be more present, and enjoy what’s around me.

“My brother always lived in the moment, and I want to honour him by doing just that.”

Timmy also drew inspiration for his challenge from artists in history, who travelled the country and painted pictures of the sights they saw on their travels.

He began his journey from Paddington Station in London on March 17 and has been on the road ever since.

Recent stops in the 4,500-mile trip included Aberdeenshire and the West Highlands.

Making memories

He said: “I was really truly inspired by my brother’s attitude in life.

“In this modern age, we don’t live in the moment as much as we should.

“He always said to live for the day, and he did just that.

“I wanted to do that, and this cycle around the country has helped me with that.

Timmy Mallet ready to start the next leg of his round-Britain bicycle trip.

“I have also done this because I was inspired by artists from history, like JMW Turner for example, who travelled around the country, and painted pictures of what they saw.

“I want to see what they saw, and try and paint the scenery in a new light.

“I have been stopping at the same iconic locations, such as Arbroath Abbey and Dunottar Castle, and painting them.

“I want to have these memories for the rest of my life. It’s all about becoming more present in my life.”

Celebrating the good in people

Timmy has been supported by local people throughout his journey, with many offering him a place to stay for the night.

Timmy said: “I’ve been taken aback by the generosity of people.

“I’ve had people let me stay in their homes.

“People have also given me gifts along the way. It has been wonderful.

“People are truly good, and this has shown me that.

“It’s been great to meet a variety of interesting, and amazing people.

“I’ve been really humbled by the acts of kindness people have shown me.

“I’ve had people join me on the ride along the way.”

Blown away by the beauty of Tayside

Timmy also spoke fondly of his time cycling through Tayside.

He said: “The coastline is absolutely spectacular and has been perfect for my painting.

“The scenery is absolutely outstanding, and filled with so much beauty.

“The dramatic scenes have been replicated in my paintings.

“Scotland is just so beautiful.

“The coastline coming into Tayside is one of the highlights of this country, in my eyes.

“The scenery that I have witnessed has been breath-taking. I’ve been blown away.”

People can follow Timmy’s journey on Twitter.

