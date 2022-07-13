Sport equipment damaged during fire at Dundee leisure centre

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Dundee

Sport equipment damaged during fire at Dundee leisure centre

By James Simpson
July 13 2022, 8.29am Updated: July 13 2022, 1.45pm
The Disc on Mains Loan, Dundee.
The Disc on Mains Loan, Dundee.

Sport equipment has been damaged in a fire at a Dundee leisure centre.

A container on the grounds of Dundee International Sports Complex (Disc) was set alight on Monday night, destroying the items inside.

Smoke was billowing over the Mains Loan facility and neighbours say they saw youths climbing the fence at around the same time.

The small container was damaged during a blaze.
The small container was damaged during a blaze.

The Disc is currently closed until July 18 for essential maintenance.

One woman who lived nearby said she contacted the fire service after seeing the flames.

She said: “We saw youths climbing the fence as the smoke billowed over.

No police report of Disc fire

“You could see the glow of the fire.

“It was hard to see what exactly on fire, we thought it was maybe a bin.

“The fire service were on the scene really quickly and crews started hosing down the area.”

Police Scotland said the incident on Monday night was not reported.

Pitches still in use

One man who lived locally said he could smell smoke coming from the container on Tuesday.

He said: “I usually walk my my dog around here and I could see there was a damaged container.

“It was one of the smaller ones but you could smell the charred smell of smoke at the side of the pitch.

“Whilst the sport centre and the playing surfaces are officially closed there are still loads of youngsters playing on it.

“On Tuesday it looked like the youngsters just wanted to play football.

“If people want to get in, they’ll get in.

“Whoever owns or uses that container must be gutted their stuff has been damaged.”

One fire crew attended

A spokeswoman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said one appliance from the Kingsway Fire Station attended the scene.

She said: “We received a call at 11.04pm of a small container on fire.

“One appliance from Kingsway attended the scene and crews used a hose-reel jet to extinguish the fire.

“We received the stop message at 11.30pm.”

Leisure and Culture Dundee, the body responsible for the Disc, said: “We can confirm an incident did take place and that Scottish Fire and Rescue Service were in attendance.”

Couch, mattress and TVs dumped in middle of Dundee’s Lochee High Street

More from The Courier

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]