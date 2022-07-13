Sport equipment damaged during fire at Dundee leisure centre

Sport equipment has been damaged in a fire at a Dundee leisure centre.

A container on the grounds of Dundee International Sports Complex (Disc) was set alight on Monday night, destroying the items inside.

Smoke was billowing over the Mains Loan facility and neighbours say they saw youths climbing the fence at around the same time.

The Disc is currently closed until July 18 for essential maintenance.

One woman who lived nearby said she contacted the fire service after seeing the flames.

She said: “We saw youths climbing the fence as the smoke billowed over.

No police report of Disc fire

“You could see the glow of the fire.

“It was hard to see what exactly on fire, we thought it was maybe a bin.

“The fire service were on the scene really quickly and crews started hosing down the area.”

Police Scotland said the incident on Monday night was not reported.

Pitches still in use

One man who lived locally said he could smell smoke coming from the container on Tuesday.

He said: “I usually walk my my dog around here and I could see there was a damaged container.

“It was one of the smaller ones but you could smell the charred smell of smoke at the side of the pitch.

“Whilst the sport centre and the playing surfaces are officially closed there are still loads of youngsters playing on it.

“On Tuesday it looked like the youngsters just wanted to play football.

“If people want to get in, they’ll get in.

“Whoever owns or uses that container must be gutted their stuff has been damaged.”

One fire crew attended

A spokeswoman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said one appliance from the Kingsway Fire Station attended the scene.

She said: “We received a call at 11.04pm of a small container on fire.

“One appliance from Kingsway attended the scene and crews used a hose-reel jet to extinguish the fire.

“We received the stop message at 11.30pm.”

Leisure and Culture Dundee, the body responsible for the Disc, said: “We can confirm an incident did take place and that Scottish Fire and Rescue Service were in attendance.”