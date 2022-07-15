Abertay University graduations: Best pictures from the final day

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The final day of graduation ceremonies at Abertay University has taken place at Dundee’s Caird Hall.

The fourth ceremony of the week on Friday welcomed back the Class of 2020, who were forced to miss their graduation due to the pandemic.

Abertay also welcomed back the Class of 2021 on Thursday, ensuring they also received the send-off they deserved.

After the morning’s service, graduates took the opportunity to celebrate with friends, family and former classmates with photos and drinks at City Square.

Our photographer Mhairi Edwards went along to capture the best moments.