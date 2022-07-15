Abertay University graduations: Best pictures from the final day By Ben MacDonald July 15 2022, 6.13pm Updated: July 16 2022, 9.10am 0 That just graduated feeling! [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up The final day of graduation ceremonies at Abertay University has taken place at Dundee’s Caird Hall. The fourth ceremony of the week on Friday welcomed back the Class of 2020, who were forced to miss their graduation due to the pandemic. Abertay also welcomed back the Class of 2021 on Thursday, ensuring they also received the send-off they deserved. After the morning’s service, graduates took the opportunity to celebrate with friends, family and former classmates with photos and drinks at City Square. Our photographer Mhairi Edwards went along to capture the best moments. Leaving the hall as Graduates! That newly graduated feeling as grads leave the hall for the procession. Graduating in Ethnical Hacking, Jessica Amery, 24, Nicole Craig, 23, and Hannah Michael, 23. Lisa Halley, graduates in Science and Psycology with her support dog Jumble. Daniela Bandeva, 26, graduates in Computing with her tartan Scotland breeks. Gareth Johns graduates in Sports Development and Coaching with his son Arthur, 3. The crowd celebrate with a pic together. Proud to have graduated from Abertay! Friends laugh and joke as they leave the ceremony. This crowd graduate in Computer Arts, Game Design, Computer Game Application Development and Ethnical Hacking. Graduating in Marketing and Buisness, Lucy Berry, 27, Nathan Bell, 25 and Emily Tsang, 24. Jennifer Robertson with her daughter Anna, 6months, and her new degree in Business Management. The Courier, CR0036727, News, Abertay University Graduations. Picture shows; this crowd is graduating in Councelling. Friday 15th July, 2022. Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media Abertay University: Best pictures as graduates enjoy day of celebration alongside Doddie Weir and Eilidh Doyle Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Best photos from second day of graduations for Abertay University’s class of 2021 Abertay University: Best pictures as graduates enjoy day of celebration alongside Doddie Weir and Eilidh Doyle Abertay University graduate’s game to prevent online sexual abuse trialled by Police Scotland Best pictures from final day of Dundee University graduations as students from 2020/21 celebrate