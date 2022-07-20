Dundee takeaway rises from the ashes after ‘devastating’ fire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dundee takeaway rises from the ashes after ‘devastating’ fire

By James Simpson
July 20 2022, 6.04pm Updated: July 21 2022, 6.09am
Owner Ghulam Murtaza and staff member Kaeem Ullah are set to welcome customers back to Tandoori Hut after a serious fire.
The owner of a Dundee takeaway says his business is rising from the ashes after a “devastating” fire.

Tandoori Hut in Charleston was ravaged by the blaze in April.

The fire started at an electrical socket and left large parts of the building unusable.

Owner Ghulam Murtaza says he was called to the premises on Craigowan Road by police, when he discovered the extent of the damage.

Fire damage at Tandoori Hut.

He told The Courier: “We locked up at around 11pm that night and got the call in the early hours of the morning.

“The whole kitchen area and back store was basically destroyed.

“It was so disheartening to come in and see the extent of the damage.

“The family have had this business in Charleston for over 50 years.

“We opened the Tandoori Hut in 2004 but before that it was a newsagent.

“As soon as the fire safety inspections were carried out we knew we wanted to come back.”

Another driving factor in reopening the venue on Monday (July 25) was the memory of former owner Mohammed Issa MBE, a past Dundee Citizen of the Year.

The businessman lost his battle with cancer earlier this year but played a key role in the site becoming a takeaway.

Mohammed Issa ‘driving factor’ in takeaway reopening

Ghulam said: “Mohammed had been a huge driving factor in transforming this into a takeaway.

“He was the the original owner and saw the potential in making the Tandoori Hut a reality.

“Given the time he’d invested, it has definitely been another driving factor in getting this place back up and running.”

Tandoori Hut staff in 2004, left to right: Chef Munir Ahmed, Michael Shreenan  (community development worker at the nearby Turnaround Project), chef Ghulam Murdaza and then owner Mohammed Issa.

He added: “It has been a challenging few months but we managed to get all the workers other jobs on a temporary basis.

“We can’t wait to get the staff back and welcome our customers through the door, both old and new ones.

“We’ve also added an ice cream parlour as part of the renovations.

“Out of this devastation it’s great to see this new premises emerging from the ashes.”

