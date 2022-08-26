Dundee’s Riverside Drive reopens after week-long sewer repairs

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A major Dundee road has fully reopened after a week of work to repair a burst sewer.

Riverside Drive was shut eastbound from last Friday after the issue was discovered near Tesco Riverside.

While work to repair the pipe was completed on Tuesday night, the road remained shut to allow for resurfacing work.

A diversion was in place via Perth Road and Hawkhill.

But Scottish Water confirmed on Friday afternoon that the works have now been cleared and the road reopened.

A spokesperson for Scottish Water said: “Following the completion of road reinstatement at Riverside Drive, the eastbound carriageway has reopened to traffic this afternoon and the diversion signage that has been in place over the last week is being removed.

“We would like to thank the local community and road users for their patience and understanding while our team was working to repair the sewer and get the road reopened as quickly as possible.”

A warning for members of the public not to swim in the River Tay due to pollution concerns was lifted on Thursday.