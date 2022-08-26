Dundee’s Riverside Drive reopens after week-long sewer repairs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Dundee

Dundee’s Riverside Drive reopens after week-long sewer repairs

By Poppy Watson
August 26 2022, 5.39pm
Riverside Drive, next to Tesco, has reopened.
Riverside Drive, next to Tesco, has reopened.

A major Dundee road has fully reopened after a week of work to repair a burst sewer.

Riverside Drive was shut eastbound from last Friday after the issue was discovered near Tesco Riverside.

While work to repair the pipe was completed on Tuesday night, the road remained shut to allow for resurfacing work.

A diversion was in place via Perth Road and Hawkhill.

But Scottish Water confirmed on Friday afternoon that the works have now been cleared and the road reopened.

The sewer repairs taking place on Riverside Drive..

A spokesperson for Scottish Water said: “Following the completion of road reinstatement at Riverside Drive, the eastbound carriageway has reopened to traffic this afternoon and the diversion signage that has been in place over the last week is being removed.

“We would like to thank the local community and road users for their patience and understanding while our team was working to repair the sewer and get the road reopened as quickly as possible.”

A warning for members of the public not to swim in the River Tay due to pollution concerns was lifted on Thursday.

