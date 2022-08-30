Crash between car and motorbike causes delays on Kingsway in Dundee By Alasdair Clark August 30 2022, 2.46pm Updated: August 30 2022, 4.05pm 0 Tailbacks as a result of the crash [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from Dundee Dundee police hunt hit-and-run driver after motorcyclist injured Will schools close in Angus, Dundee and Perth and Kinross? Parents call for clarity… 0 Meet the locals clearing up Dundee's bins mess - including an 89-year-old care home… 0 Inside Dundee's Powrie Castle on the market for £625,000 0 Sheriff says punishing Dundee man caught with street valium would be waste of public… Dundee taxi firm offers £100 reward after 20ft banner 'stolen' 'Slime' slip hazard causes concern at new Broughty Ferry walkway Dundee City Council leader slams fly-tipping as waste piles high during bin strike 0 No football ban for Celtic fan who mooned at Dundee supporters Stolen brass model returned to The Pillars pub in Dundee by 'sheepish' thief 1 More from The Courier Dick Campbell says 'Christmas came early' for Partick as Arbroath boss reveals hope for… 0 Dundee manager Gary Bowyer hails 'terrific' Lyall Cameron as Dark Blues seal last-eight spot 0 David Wotherspoon and Tony Gallacher could make St Johnstone first team comebacks after international… 0 4 talking points from Dundee's cup win over Falkirk as Lyall Cameron steals the… 0 3 Arbroath talking points as late Partick winner sees Lichties crash out of Premier… 0 Lundin Links Hotel: Demolition date announced 0