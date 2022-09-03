Downpours forecast across Tayside and Fife as Met Office issue yellow warning

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Heavy rain is expected across Tayside and Fife on Sunday, with a yellow warning issued for weather-related disruption

Forecasters at the Met Office have issued the warning across most of the east of Scotland.

It is in force from midnight until 3pm on Sunday, with downpours expected overnight and for most of the morning.

Despite the weather becoming more autumnal, the Met Office say temperatures will remain above average with highs of 19°C forecast in Dundee, Fife, Angus and Perthshire.

‘Small chance of flooding’

The heaviest rain is currently expected to hit the region around 11pm on Saturday and is likely to continue until mid-afternoon Sunday.

The yellow warning, the least serious, says there is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded.

It adds: “There is a small chance of fast flowing or deep floodwater causing danger to life.

“There is a small chance that some communities will become cut off by flooded roads.

“There is a slight chance of power cuts and loss of other services to some homes and businesses”

Met Office meteorologist Claire Nasir said: “With the change of the month and a change of a season, we are seeing a change in our weather.

“Certainly, there is some heavy rain around through the weekend, and also some stronger winds.

“Bands of rain will continue to migrate their way north eastwards through Saturday and into Sunday.

“There will be stronger winds through the weekend, heavy bursts of rain particularly in the west.”