Hunt for golf buggy thieves after break-in at Dundee golf club

Police are hunting for thieves who stole two golf buggies after breaking in to a storage container at Caird Park Golf Club in Dundee.

The vehicles are believed to have been taken after a storage container at the golf club was broken into between 3pm on Wednesday and 6am on Thursday.

The buggies are described as being a green Yamaha model and a maroon Club Car model.

Officer say those responsible for the theft also made off with the charging cables for the vehicles.

A public appeal has been launched to trace the vehicles.

The theft is the second Caird Park has experienced in the last few months as three “masked” men stole a Dundee City Council van from the grounds in April and then crashed it.

Search for stolen golf buggies

Sergeant Beverley Symon, from Downfield Police Station said: “We’re appealing to anyone with information on this theft, or who believes they may have seen the buggies in question, to please come forward.

“It is possible that the thieves may be attempting to sell them in the coming days or weeks.

“If you believe you can assist with our investigation, please call 101, quoting incident 0444 of September 15.

“Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, if you wish to remain anonymous.”

A spokesperson for Dundee Leisure and Culture: “As this is now a matter for Police Scotland, it would be inappropriate for us to comment further at this time.”