Home News Perth & Kinross

Mod for it: Perth bars could be given later licences during Gaelic festival

By Poppy Watson
September 16 2022, 11.35am Updated: September 16 2022, 2.34pm
Elizabeth Maclean, Perth Provost Xander McDade, Chairperson of the Mòd Pheairt Local Organising Committee, Gillian MacDonald, Cllr Grant Laing Leader of Perth Council and James Maclean.
Council and Mod officials with Elizabeth and James Maclean during the launch earlier this year.

Bars hosting Royal National Mod events in Perth next month could be allowed to open later.

Councillors are being asked to decide whether certain venues can serve alcohol until 2am.

The Gaelic language and culture festival, featuring traditional music, poetry and children’s competitions, will take place in the city from October 14-22.

It is expected to draw thousands of visitors.

Three options for Perth councillors over Mod licensing hours

While main Mod competitions and performances will take place at venues like Perth Concert Hall, Perth Theatre and the North Inch Community Campus, Mod Fringe or Feis events will be held in the late evening.

To accommodate that, Perth and Kinross Council is considering whether to grant a blanket extension of licensed hours for venues hosting Feis events.

Bars normally have to close at midnight from Sunday to Wednesday or at 12.30am from Thursday to Saturday, and an hour later if they are hosting a function.

Pubs may be allowed to stay open later during the Mod.

If granted, the extension would apply to host venues within the city centre – the area bounded by Caledonian Road, Atholl Street, Tay Street, and Marshall Place.

Three options are on the table for councillors when they meet next Thursday:

  • No extension of licenced hours
  • Extend hours until 2am
  • Extend hours until a different terminal hour

Any extension would run from the night of Friday October 14 until the early hours of Sunday October 23.

What is the Royal National Mod?

Organised by Scottish Gaelic organisation An Comunn Gàidhealach, the eight-day festival celebrating Gaelic language and culture is held annually in a different Scottish town or city.

It was last held in Perth in 2004, and is expected to bring 7,500 visitors to the region and more than £1 million to the local economy.

There are more than 200 competitions planned throughout the event.

The first half of the week is dedicated to children’s competitions, while the second half is for adults.

