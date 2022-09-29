Plans for Dundee’s first animal crematorium and dog training centre rejected

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Dundee

Plans for Dundee’s first animal crematorium and dog training centre rejected

By Poppy Watson
September 29 2022, 11.06am
Lesley Connelly and her dog Smudge at the site of the proposed centre.
Lesley Connelly and her dog Smudge at the site of the proposed centre.

A Dundee woman’s bid to open the city’s first animal crematorium and a training centre for rescue dogs has been rejected by planning officials.

Lesley Connelly lodged proposals for the business – which would also feature a dog day care facility – in a former scrapyard on Milton Street in Coldside.

But the plans were turned down by Dundee City Council due to concerns about noise, emissions, air quality and parking.

Lesley, 58, says the centre would help to tackle the issue of out-of-control pets by equipping families with the knowledge they need to look after their rescue dogs, free of charge.

Milton Street.

She said: “People are getting bitten left, right and centre, and dogs are getting attacked.

“We wanted something to help the public in Dundee with their dogs.

“Anyone could walk in the door and say, ‘Can you help me?’ And they’d always get a ‘yes’.

“A lot of people are scared to ask for help in case they’re judged for their dog or the breed they’ve got.

“They would never get judged here.”

Lesley plans to appeal the council’s decision.

Lesley – who has been a dog trainer for 20 years – says she does not agree with Dundee City Council’s concerns about noise.

She said: “We will be appealing the decision.

“We chose 14 Milton Street because it’s quiet, it’s got a great big 20ft wall around it and it wouldn’t disturb anybody.

“There is nothing there – it’s garages.”

‘It wouldn’t affect air quality’

The animal crematorium – which Lesley says would be Dundee’s first – would join other similar facilities in Tayside such as Furget Me Not Cremations in Auchterarder.

Lesley – who established the Bark-out-loud Dog Foundation, which offers training for owners – has dismissed worries about the crematorium’s impact on air quality or potential issues around parking.

She said: “It wouldn’t affect air quality – nothing like that would be affected. We have already proven it.

The proposed site, which was once a scrapyard.

“And there wouldn’t be a lot of noise either – they asked for a sound test and we did one.

“It’s easy to access so people can just walk in.

“There are no parking problems because people are not going to park their car and leave it all day.

“You don’t have to park in the street – you could drive in and drop your dog off.”

Council says Lesley ‘failed’ to address impact of plans

However, Dundee City Council says Lesley has not demonstrated that the facility would not negatively impact on the area.

The council’s decision notice said: “The information submitted in support of the application has failed to demonstrate that the proposed development would not have an adverse impact on residential and business amenity in terms of noise, emissions to air, air quality and parking.

“There are no material planning considerations of sufficient weight that would justify approval of the application contrary to the provisions of the development plan.”

