Henry’s Coffee House Dundee drive-thru plans recommended for refusal

Plans for Henry’s Coffee House to open a drive-thru in Dundee have been recommended for refusal.

The local coffee shop had hoped to open its first drive-thru at a unit on East Dock Street, close to the proposed Eden Project.

A planning application was first lodged with the council by Henry’s last year and outlined how the new unit would create around 15 to 20 jobs.

But a report which will go before Dundee City Council’s planning committee on Monday has recommended councillors refuse the application.

Henry’s hope to expand business in Dundee

The planning application submitted by Henry’s, who have shops at City Square and Seagate, argued a drive-thru premises “represents the best opportunity” for growth as the city centre is already “over saturated” with similar businesses.

The application also proposed it was time for “made in Dundee” businesses to take their turn in the drive-thru market and claimed the Kingsway is “awash” with big brand names.

The independently-owned business outlined its preference to expand in Dundee and hoped “to be part of the regeneration of the city”.

The former car wash office building at 54B East Dock had been earmarked by Henry’s as the location of the drive-thru.

Why have the plans been recommended for refusal?

A report to the council’s planning committee raised concerns about the location, highlighting that it is “outwith” the city centre.

It was also outlined that the nature of the proposals do not promote sustainable travel.

The report concluded that the application by Henry’s Coffee House does not comply with the council’s local development plan and consequently it should be refused.

Is there support for the drive-through plans?

Two letters of objections had been submitted to the council, raising concerns about parking, transport links and its compliance with the council’s ‘town centre first principle’.

However, forty eight letters of support for the plans were also submitted, some of which highlighted the benefits it would bring to the community if approved.

A final decision on the proposal will be made by the planning committee on Monday.