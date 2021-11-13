Henry’s Coffee House and Burger King plan to open drive-throughs in Dundee

An error occurred. Please try again.

Dundee could soon see three new drive-through businesses open including a Henry’s Coffee House and Burger King.

Independently-owned Henry’s, which runs coffee shops on the Seagate and City Square, hope to open a new unit at East Dock Street near the proposed Eden Project.

Burger King could open a 24/7 store near the airport across from the Riverside Inn while an unnamed coffee shop, which would also be 24/7, would open in a unit next door.

All three plans are subject to planning permissions being granted.

The owners of Henry’s say customers often ask why they haven’t branched out and opened a drive-through like national chains often do.

In a planning statement, a spokesperson for the business said: “Dock Street is an area we have considered for some time, with serious discussions taking place since early this year.

“The announcement of the Eden Project heightens our excitement in bringing a Henry’s drive-through to the city in this location.

“Customers continually ask ‘when is Henry’s opening a drive-through? The big brands keep opening them all over the city, why can’t Henry’s?’.”

Henry’s plan to compete with national chains

Henry’s say they will create between 15 and 20 jobs if they are given permission to take over the former car wash office building at 54B East Dock.

The spokesperson added: “Our plan is to grow the Henry’s Coffee House brand and our preference would be to do this in Dundee, as we hope to be part of the regeneration of the city and hope to see independent local business operators are at the centre of that.

“The Kingsway is awash with big brand drive-throughs and it’s time for one of our own, ‘made in Dundee’ businesses to take their turn.

“As we have three locations in the city centre, this no longer represents an opportunity to grow, as the marketplace is already over saturated with a number of other operators and a drive through represents the best opportunity for our business to grow within Dundee.

“This will allow us to compete with our competitors, Starbucks, who already have a number of drive-throughs operating in the city and Costa Coffee who have been granted planning for one.”

Burger King would be 24/7

The Burger King and coffee shop would each serve hot and cold food/drink for eating in or takeaway and be open 24/7, according to applicant Euro Garages.

It states around 70 jobs will be created, consisting of both full-time and part-time roles.

Planning permission was previously granted for a generic design for two drive-through units but at that time, no food operators had signed up to take over the units.

However, the fresh application says Euro Garages, who are the owners of the site, have agreed contractual terms with “two national food operators”.

The company operates 104 Starbucks (drive-to and drive-through), 50

Burger Kings, 167 Subways and 104 Greggs bakeries.

Burger King is named in one of the documents filed with Dundee City Council’s planning department.

‘Town centres first’ policy could stop plans

In recent years Dundee City Council has pursued a ‘town centres first’ policy to promote the “health and vibrancy” of high streets.

It has led to applications for out-of-town food businesses being rejected or only narrowly approved.

A drive-through Tim Hortons at the New Craigie Retail Park was rejected by councillors — although this will now go ahead after the Scottish Government overturned the decision.

Supermarket chain Morrisons had its bid to build a Starbucks drive-through coffee shop refused under the policy.

A café on land at the cycle path along the Stannergate/Grassy Beach, near the Port of Dundee, was also rejected for the same reasons.

However, there are numerous drive-throughs scattered around the city, including a new Starbucks near the Myrekirk Roundabout and various fast food outlets.