‘Honour’ for Dundee-trained artist’s work to be exhibited alongside watercolours by King Charles III

Dundee-trained internationally renowned artist Frank To says it’s an “honour” that his work is to be displayed in the same exhibition as watercolours by His Majesty King Charles III.

Duncan of Jordanstone art graduate Frank and his gunpowder artwork has caused an explosion of interest, as it has been accepted by both the prestigious Royal Ulster Academy in Belfast and the Royal West of England Academy (RWA) in Bristol.

Now it has emerged that two of the king’s very own artworks painted when he was the Prince of Wales have been installed in the main gallery of the RWA as part of its annual open exhibition.

Kilphedir Pool on The River Helmsdale, Sutherland (2015) and Brecon Beacons from Llwynywermod (2016) are hanging alongside 580 works by artists from across the country, including Frank.

‘Well respected’ in art world

According to the Telegraph, the king – recognised as a self-described “enthusiastic amateur” – is well respected in the art world.

He was taught by some of Britain’s finest artists, including John Napper, John Ward, Hugh Casson and Derek Hill, and co-founded the Royal Drawing School in 2000.

The two pieces on show are watercolours, his preferred style.

This isn’t the first time the king has exhibited his own artworks at the RWA’s annual open exhibition.

However, this will be his first year exhibiting as a reigning monarch.

‘Bit of history’

Learning of the royal connection, Frank told The Courier: “There is a wee bit of history between myself and HM King Charles III as I was supported by his charity 10 years ago which was the Prince Scottish Youth Business Trust.

“His charity supported young Scottish entrepreneurs under age of 30 both financially and mentorship.

“His charity helped me in the early days of my art career when I graduated from art school; the Scottish Arts Council – Creative Scotland which it’s now called – did not want to fund me as it deemed me as too commercial back then and didn’t have any capacity to fund new graduates.

“I actually had the honour of meeting HM in 2009 in which I showed him some samples of my work and even exchanged some advice and techniques on watercolours.”

Royal paintings

King Charles III has been painting for nearly 50 years and works exclusively with water colours.

His first paintings were exhibited in Windsor Castle in 1977 alongside works from Queen Victoria, herself an avid water-colourist, and the Duke of Edinburgh, whose sketches helped create the stained-glass windows in the Private Chapel of Windsor Castle.

The royal family has played an important role in the RWA’s history.

The RWA’s royal status was conferred by King George V in 1913.

Royal patronage was continued with Queen Elizabeth II, who visited the galleries in 1999, and Charles has been an honorary academician for the last 14 years.

Alison Bevan, director of the RWA, said: “We are so grateful to King Charles for his royal patronage for many years, and we’re very excited and honoured to be the first place to display his Majesty’s works since he acceded to the throne.

“I believe this kind act by His Majesty recognises the significance of the RWA and the role that we have played for over 150 years in supporting and showcasing world-class art.”

This is the 169th year of the exhibition, making it one of the oldest art exhibitions in the country.

Meanwhile, Frank To’s unique art techniques have garnered him international recognition as a leading contemporary artist amongst art critics and high profile collectors alike, including actor Sir Patrick Stewart (of Star Trek fame) and New York based Michel Witmer, who hangs To’s paintings alongside those of Picasso, Dine and Warhol.

Where to see the paintings

The RWA exhibition opened on Saturday October 8, and ends on January 8, 2023.