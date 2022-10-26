Ukrainian woman’s ‘fear and horror’ hiding in basement for two months before fleeing to Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Dundee

Ukrainian woman’s ‘fear and horror’ hiding in basement for two months before fleeing to Dundee

By Matteo Bell
October 26 2022, 5.39pm Updated: October 26 2022, 5.58pm
Natalia Liamina.
Natalia Liamina.

A Ukrainian mum now living in Dundee has told how her family spent two months hiding in a basement while Russian bombs exploded overhead.

Natalia Liamina says she “can’t put into words” how difficult the ongoing invasion has been for her and her family.

The 42-year-old, who hails from Kremenchuk in central Ukraine, was forced to flee the country in June with her 20-year-old daughter Maria and 14-year-old son Matvii.

The trio spent a month in Poland before coming to Scotland, where she is now receiving support from the authorities.

A rocket attack at a shopping centre in Kremenchuk in June.

Natalia’s husband, Andrii, and brother, Oleksiy Bigdan, stayed behind to help defend the city.

She said: “There were sirens in our city.

“Bombs also came and it was very scary with the children.

“We lived in the basement for two months, but then we had no strength any more.

Locals look at the ruins of the shopping centre after the missile strike.

“I can’t put it into words. It’s pain, it’s fear, it’s horror.

“It’s constant worries for myself, for my children and for my relatives.

“It’s very scary to bury my relatives and soldiers.

“That’s why we decided to go.”

Ukrainian family ‘feel care and love’ in Scotland

The mum-of-two, who worked as a beautician in her homeland, is optimistic despite her worries.

She thinks Ukraine will win the war, and has embraced her new home in the meantime.

She added: “We very much hope and believe that the war will end soon with the victory of Ukraine, because we are free and independent people.

Natalia with her children, Maria and Matvii at Dundee Ice Arena.

“We are very similar in spirit to the Scots.

“I thank Scotland very much for the opportunity to be here safely.

“We feel care and love here. It is an incredible feeling when you are protected.”

Ukrainian refugees given free access to gyms and swimming pools

Natalia shared her story at the launch of Leisure and Culture Dundee’s (LACD) new Ukrainian support scheme.

Refugees from the war in Ukraine are being offered 12 weeks of free access to swimming pools, gyms and Dundee Ice Arena.

LACD is also offering early years support, children’s activities, and Parklives and Steps to Health programmes.

A number of Ukrainian books have also been sent to Dundee schools and the Central Library.

Natalia and Leisure and Culture employee Lynn Allardice at the ice arena.

A web page, which can be translated into Ukrainian, has been set up to introduce the scheme.

Moira Methven, chair of Leisure and Culture Dundee, said: “We are aware of an increasing need for relevant information and services for Ukrainian citizens arriving in Dundee.

“Leisure and Culture Dundee is focusing on delivering up-to-date, easily accessible information on what we can offer through a dedicated page.”

