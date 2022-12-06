Dundee councillor and former shop owner says Union Street investment neglects other streets

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Dundee councillor says a pilot project to revitalise Union Street highlights neglect on other local thoroughfares.

Scottish Labour member for Lochee, Wendy Scullin, says a £150,000 council investment to spruce up shopfronts on the busy road will upset other business owners nearby.

The money for the scheme was greenlit at an online session of the local authority’s city development committee on Monday. It will come from the city investment fund.

Ms Scullin, who owned tea room and bookshop, Madigans, on Castle Street until it closed at the end of June, explained why she submitted a motion proposing that the project “covers the whole of Dundee city centre.”

This was defeated 19 votes to nine, after SNP and Liberal Democrat members agreed that the project must make localised improvements first.

Before the vote, SNP council leader, John Alexander said that sharing the available funds citywide would not make a noticeable impact.

Ms Scullin highlighted the closure of other local businesses on other streets.

‘Feel left behind’

She said: “Having recently closed my own business…I’m confident in saying, this will anger many businesses who already feel left behind.

“On Castle Street alone in the last year, we have lost five businesses – with six empty units now – in a street of 14.

“Commercial Street has ten empty units up for lease; some with smashed windows, filthy interior and exteriors.

“If these streets were more attractive, we might get some more interest in these units. So, I have to ask: why (money for Union Street)?

Councillor Georgia Cruickshank who seconded Ms Scullin’s motion was supportive of the longer term plans, but not if “to the detriment” of other streets.

‘Maximum impact’

The council’s executive director of city development, Robin Presswood, said: “The officers have proposed focusing the limited money on a limited scale…(so) it will have maximum impact.

“There are only about five or six shop fronts on Union Street which are in the condition that require this. The rest are in fairly good condition.

“If we can bring up every shop front to that same condition, it will complement the likely Sustran funding for permanent pedestrianisation.

“So, you create a large impact in a small area.”

He continued: “For a small shop, an intervention may cost between £20,000 and £40,000. So, there’s a limited number that can be supported through this.

He added that the council would like to roll out such development “city-wide” but the Union Street development is aimed at bringing in more shoppers to the centre.

He emphasised that the thoroughfare is the “most prominent link” leading from the High Street to the V&A and the waterfront.

He said the council would like to develop streets, including Castle Street, but the pilot project needs to have an effect first.

‘Spread the jam thinly’

John Alexander pointed out members had already agreed to invest in Union Street as part of “wider strategy”, adding that “dissent” was not previously given.

He said the point of the pilot was to help “inform a strategy going forward.”

He also referred to “external” economic factors impacting the retail sector nationwide and that to “spread the jam thinly” across the city, would not make an impact.