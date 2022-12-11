Hope damage to Dundee Rugby Club pitches after fire and vandalism can be repaired within a month

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The president of Dundee Rugby Club is optimistic the damage inflicted on their pitches in an act of “mindless vandalism” is not as bad as first feared.

The club’s pitches off Alloway Place were destroyed after vandals drove a car across the fields before setting fire to it and dumping it on the old tennis courts.

Emergency services were called to the pitches at around 7.30am on Wednesday November 30 and police confirmed enquiries are still ongoing to trace the preparators.

Repairs expected to begin soon

An initial inspection confirmed the pitches were unplayable, leaving that weekend’s matches, including a special ‘lunch club’ with a drinks reception and three-course meal, in jeopardy.

However initial remedial work carried out by volunteers allowed the fixtures to go ahead as planned and a full inspection carried out this week has suggested a full repair is possible within the next month.

Club president Derek Black said: “Someone came to inspect the extent of the damage and it’s possibly better than what we expected.

“We are hoping to have the ground playable within a month, [the inspector] seemed to indicate that was doable.

“We are really looking at the main gate to make it vandal-proof and improve lighting to help ensure this never happens again.

“We are still waiting on a quote for the work but I’m a glass half full type of person and the future is looking good. Hopefully everything will be back in the new year.”

President hails ‘heartening’ response

No estimate has been given as to the total cost of the repair works, however the rugby club has set up a fundraising page – which has raised more than £4,800 – to help cover the costs.

The club president also hailed the “heartening” response of the rugby community who rallied round the club to help them in their hour of need.

Derek added: “The rugby community has really rallied around us.

“It has been a hugely positive experience actually and it’s really uplifting to see.

“Harris Academy offered their pitch to use, as did Montrose, and the Scottish Rugby Union has also offered help – everybody rallied.”