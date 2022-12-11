Hope damage to Dundee Rugby Club pitches after fire and vandalism can be repaired within a month

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Dundee

Hope damage to Dundee Rugby Club pitches after fire and vandalism can be repaired within a month

By Laura Devlin
December 11 2022, 5.26am Updated: December 11 2022, 3.10pm
Club convenor Dougie Clark by the damage to the pitch. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Club convenor Dougie Clark by the damage to the pitch. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

The president of Dundee Rugby Club is optimistic the damage inflicted on their pitches in an act of “mindless vandalism” is not as bad as first feared.

The club’s pitches off Alloway Place were destroyed after vandals drove a car across the fields before setting fire to it and dumping it on the old tennis courts.

Emergency services were called to the pitches at around 7.30am on Wednesday November 30 and police confirmed enquiries are still ongoing to trace the preparators.

Repairs expected to begin soon

An initial inspection confirmed the pitches were unplayable, leaving that weekend’s matches, including a special ‘lunch club’ with a drinks reception and three-course meal, in jeopardy.

However initial remedial work carried out by volunteers allowed the fixtures to go ahead as planned and a full inspection carried out this week has suggested a full repair is possible within the next month.

A burnt-out car was abandoned nearby. Image: Mhairi Edwards/ DC Thomson.

Club president Derek Black said: “Someone came to inspect the extent of the damage and it’s possibly better than what we expected.

“We are hoping to have the ground playable within a month, [the inspector] seemed to indicate that was doable.

“We are really looking at the main gate to make it vandal-proof and improve lighting to help ensure this never happens again.

“We are still waiting on a quote for the work but I’m a glass half full type of person and the future is looking good. Hopefully everything will be back in the new year.”

President hails ‘heartening’ response

No estimate has been given as to the total cost of the repair works, however the rugby club has set up a fundraising page – which has raised more than £4,800 – to help cover the costs.

The club president also hailed the “heartening” response of the rugby community who rallied round the club to help them in their hour of need.

The damage to the pitch as a result of the vandalism. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DCThomson.

Derek added: “The rugby community has really rallied around us.

“It has been a hugely positive experience actually and it’s really uplifting to see.

“Harris Academy offered their pitch to use, as did Montrose, and the Scottish Rugby Union has also offered help – everybody rallied.”

