Why did flash mob take over Dundee City Square?

Dundee school pupils danced at City Square in a flash mob on Friday afternoon.

Youngsters from secondary schools across the city performed a routine they had choreographed themselves as part of a campaign to stop violence against women.

Dozens of people watched the event to show their support for the United Nations 16 days of activism campaign – one of the largest in the world.

The 16 days of activism, which kicked off on November 25, has seen a host of events take place across Tayside and Fife, including Reclaim the Night marches, feminist pub quizzes and women’s health workshops.

A public vigil to honour and light candles for every woman lost to male violence this year will be held in City Square from 7.45pm to 8.30pm on Friday.