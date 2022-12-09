Man, 18, charged after Dundee police chase ended in crash

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

An 18-year-old man has been charged in connection with a police chase which ended in a crash at a Dundee retail park.

The chase began on Clepington Road on Tuesday morning, after police allege the driver of a white Ford Focus failed to stop when signalled.

Officers then chased the vehicle in an unmarked police car but the pursuit ended when the two vehicles collided at Kingsway Retail Park.

Nobody was injured in the crash.

The 18-year-old was arrested and charged in connection with a number of offences.

A report has been sent to the Procurator Fiscal and police are now appealing for witnesses to come forward.

Sergeant Kevin Wilkie said: “We are continuing with enquiries to establish the full circumstances and would ask anyone who may have seen the collision at Kingsway Retail Park or who has any other information to come forward.

“You can call 101, quoting reference 0781 of December.”

The incident came just a day before a police vehicle collided with another car on Clepington Road.