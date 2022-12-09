Man, 18, charged after Dundee police chase ended in crash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Dundee

Man, 18, charged after Dundee police chase ended in crash

By Matteo Bell
December 9 2022, 3.17pm Updated: December 9 2022, 6.01pm
Kingsway Retail Park. Image: Kim Cessford
Kingsway Retail Park. Image: Kim Cessford

An 18-year-old man has been charged in connection with a police chase which ended in a crash at a Dundee retail park.

The chase began on Clepington Road on Tuesday morning, after police allege the driver of a white Ford Focus failed to stop when signalled.

Officers then chased the vehicle in an unmarked police car but the pursuit ended when the two vehicles collided at Kingsway Retail Park.

Nobody was injured in the crash.

Man charged in connection with Dundee police chase

The 18-year-old was arrested and charged in connection with a number of offences.

Police began chasing the driver on Clepington Road. Image: Google Maps.

A report has been sent to the Procurator Fiscal and police are now appealing for witnesses to come forward.

Sergeant Kevin Wilkie said: “We are continuing with enquiries to establish the full circumstances and would ask anyone who may have seen the collision at Kingsway Retail Park or who has any other information to come forward.

“You can call 101, quoting reference 0781 of December.”

The incident came just a day before a police vehicle collided with another car on Clepington Road.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Dundee

Young MasterChef contestant Elysse Crichton.
Dundee mum Elysse Crichton knocked out of BBC's Young MasterChef competition as debut show…
a rainbow over Dundee.
ANDREW BATCHELOR: Why 2023 is a big year for me and Dundee
Kingsway Retail Park. Image: Kim Cessford
Cost of living crisis fuelling crime surge across Tayside as top cop warns of…
Kingsway Retail Park. Image: Kim Cessford
Festive season behind bars for Dundee teenager after bell-ringing bail breach
Kingsway Retail Park. Image: Kim Cessford
Meet the 14 Courier Gold Star award winners who shone in Tayside and Fife…
Kingsway Retail Park. Image: Kim Cessford
This New Year, should we ditch all single-use items?
Were you there in the City Square when the clock struck 12 and ushered in 2000?
Hogmanay 1999: When Dundee partied into a new millennium
Kingsway Retail Park. Image: Kim Cessford
Dundee council evictions fall despite rise in unpaid rent
Kingsway Retail Park. Image: Kim Cessford
Dundee map shows how many sex offenders live near you
Kingsway Retail Park. Image: Kim Cessford
Best pictures as Broughty Ferry dookers plunge into 2023
3

Most Read

1
kingsway bypass
Dundee bypass ‘consigned to history’ as A90 plan takes shape
16
2
Baby Harper Carr first Fife baby of 2023
Baby Harper, born at 12:21am, is Fife’s first baby of 2023
2
3
Kingsway Retail Park. Image: Kim Cessford
Doctor ‘forced to let down cancer patients’ after being kicked off Dundee flight
4
Dundee Parking Ticket hotspots
Top 15 parking ticket hotspots in Dundee revealed
2
5
Kingsway Retail Park. Image: Kim Cessford
10 best Dundee, Angus, Perthshire and Fife homes of 2022 – chosen by our…
6
Tayside Fife New Year Honours 2023 list
New Year Honours 2023: Full list of recipients in Tayside and Fife
7
Kingsway Retail Park. Image: Kim Cessford
Jewellery firm fails to return Dundee student’s Gucci bracelet worth hundreds after liquidation
8
Prime drink sale
Perth eBay seller lists bottles of viral Prime drink for £250
2
9
Kingsway Retail Park. Image: Kim Cessford
Perthshire to start 2023 under yellow snow warning
10
Kingsway Retail Park. Image: Kim Cessford
Desperate Fife Buckfast thief’s prison ‘dry-out’ wish granted by sheriff

More from The Courier

Kingsway Retail Park. Image: Kim Cessford
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson understands fan frustration over Rangers Scottish Cup ticket controversy
Kingsway Retail Park. Image: Kim Cessford
Gary Bowyer admits Dundee have to 'take their medicine' after Arbroath loss as he…
Kingsway Retail Park. Image: Kim Cessford
Dick Campbell believes Arbroath were 'magnificent from start to finish' in first win at…
Kingsway Retail Park. Image: Kim Cessford
3 St Johnstone talking points as Saints make another slow start in 1-0 defeat…
Kingsway Retail Park. Image: Kim Cessford
4 Dundee United talking points: Tony Watt the goal hero as Tangerines claim notable…
Kingsway Retail Park. Image: Kim Cessford
5 Dundee talking points as dreadful Dee are knocked off top spot by Arbroath
2
Kingsway Retail Park. Image: Kim Cessford
3 Arbroath talking points as Angus side claim first win at Dundee in 44…
Kingsway Retail Park. Image: Kim Cessford
Perth business leaders 'devastated' as three die in New County Hotel fire
still from Andrew tate Twitter video in which he baited Greta Thunberg.
KIRSTY STRICKLAND: We ignore Andrew Tate at our peril
Kingsway Retail Park. Image: Kim Cessford
'Desperately tragic': Politicians react with shock as three die in Perth fire

Editor's Picks

Most Commented