Developers behind student flats off Dundee’s West Marketgait granted more time

The developers behind two separate plans for student rooms off Dundee’s West Marketgait have been given more time to start building.

Planning permission was granted last year for purpose-built premises on sites on Brown Street and the shuttered Shell garage.

But construction costs, inflation and lasting industry impact from Covid-19 lockdowns means the two separate developers want another 18 months before starting work.

The local authority’s planning committee agreed to allow this extension but committed to contacting the West Marketgait owners about the site being used as an unofficial carpark.

In November, a fire damaged the former forecourt kiosk at the old premises and motorists are making use of the unmetered space.

A current lack of private rentals within Dundee means demand for accommodation from international students could eventually outstrip supply.

‘Frustrating application

SNP councillor for Coldside, Mark Flynn said: “This application, I find, quite frustrating.

“I understand what they (the developers) are saying. There’s investor confidence issues, due to things that have happened in recent months.

“I’d like reassurance from officers…that we do see the demand (for student flats).”

Gregor Hamilton replied: “Both…Dundee and Abertay universities, confirm there are still areas of student demand.

“For that reason we’re happy to continue to support the application.”

Mr Flynn continued: “We should highlight to the developers themselves, the condition the sites are getting left in. And that’s a big concern, I feel, with the planning applications coming in recently for student accommodation.”

‘See-as-you-go carpark’

Speaking about the former Shell garage site on West Marketgait, Mr Flynn focused his concern.

He said: “I’d like to ask the officers to follow up with the developers…this site that has been put aside for student accommodation, is getting used temporarily as a ‘see as you go’ car park.

“It’s quite unsightly. We’re trying to make this city look attractive to developers and bring people into the city.”

‘No planning permission’

Gregor Hamilton said: “The original use of the site…was as a petrol filling station. That use has subsequently ceased and the site is currently being used as car parking.

“It does not have planning permission for that use and we’ll be engaging with the landowner about that.”

‘Consent or not?’

West End Liberal Democrat Councillor Fraser Macpherson said: “I’m not entirely sure if this unauthorised car parking is with the tacit consent of the site owner or not.

“The bottom line is, Mark’s entirely right. It’s entirely unsightly, entirely inappropriate. The state of the site is really, really poor as well.

“We can’t allow this to drag on indefinitely.”