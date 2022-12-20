Dundee trainers warn of huge spike in dog attacks on children

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Dundee

Dundee trainers warn of huge spike in dog attacks on children

By Jake Keith
December 20 2022, 3.31pm Updated: December 21 2022, 6.05am
Trainers Jess Probst, left, and Loraine Kidd with Ziaan, an XL Bully. Image: Alan Richardson
Trainers Jess Probst, left, and Loraine Kidd with Ziaan, an XL Bully. Image: Alan Richardson

Dog trainers in Dundee have warned of a huge increase in attacks on children as they struggle to cope with the number of incidents.

Last month a five-year-old lost most of his ear in an attack by two dogs in the Charleston area of Dundee and in August a teenager was badly injured in Ardler.

Both took place inside homes and all dogs involved were XL Bullys that had to be destroyed.

Dog ownership spiked during the pandemic as people sought out lockdown companionship and lifestyles changed.

Trainers Jess Probst and Loraine Kidd say many people bought big powerful breeds without the knowledge required to train them or how to keep them contained.

They say it’s contributing to a crisis with rocketing numbers of owners coming to them for help after bites and huge numbers of dogs being euthanised.

But they also stress any dog breed can bite and are concerned about a general lack of training and socialising.

Huge concern over dog attacks

Jess, who runs Dundee Dog Training, said: “Specifically in Dundee there has been an increase in bites this past year and we’ve been working with some of these owners.

“Some of them have been really horrendous; it’s a huge concern.

“The commonality between the bites is the important bit. We often hear owners say there was no warning or it came out of the blue but they’re not understanding the things that led up to that.

“Generally, humans are not very good at picking up signals in dogs.

“There are some breeds that were originally bred specifically for violence, aggression, or hunting such as bull-type dogs or guard dogs.

Dundee dog trainer Jess Probst. Image: Alan Richardson

“And many people just don’t know what they are getting themselves into.

“Just their natural ability and that they are typically larger means they can do more damage.”

Measuring the number of bites each year is difficult as no single organisation is responsible for a central register.

But across the UK those closest to the issue — vets, A&E staff, and dog trainers and dog walkers — are all reporting a rise.

In the incident in Dundee in November, the family luckily managed to save the five-year-old boy involved.

Meanwhile a woman was charged under the Dangerous Dogs Act in relation to the attack on the 15-year-old girl in August.

There have also been various reports of dog-on-dog attacks in public areas in the city.

Christmas likely to see increase in incidents

The warning also comes almost a year to the day since popular Auchterhouse kennels owner Adam Watts was killed by a dangerous dog in his care.

And it’s at a time when bites tend to increase significantly over the Christmas period as routines are impacted and dogs can become stressed or over-stimulated.

The number of new items in the home can also be confusing as dogs can lose their sense of security while puppies are also often given as presents at Christmas.

But the pair are putting on free talks on Wednesday at Brooksbank Centre from 2-3pm and 6-7pm to try and prevent some incidents from occurring this year.

They will detail how to recognise stress and share tips on how to proactively avoid such situations.

Loraine, who runs Loraine Kidd’s School of Dogs, believes some of the recent problems may have their roots in social media.

She said: “Platforms such as Instagram show people putting their dogs in stressful situations just for a picture, and often alongside their children too.

Loraine Kidd. Image: Alan Richardson.

“It’s important to remember babies or very young children can trigger the prey instincts in some dogs.

“But there are many things people can do to keep children safe in the home, for instance using crates or keeping dogs in a separate room.”

Jess added: “There’s always an increase in phone calls to A&E and dog trainers at this time of year due to dog bites.

“If we can avoid even just one dog bite then it’s worth doing.”

Dogs euthanised

They say another devastating element is the number of dogs being put down as a result of incidents.

So-called behavioural euthanasia sees otherwise physically healthy dogs put down.

Jess added: “Most dogs don’t get a second chance. As soon as they bite, they can be taken to the vets and put down. It’s a horrible situation.”

Dundee City Council has supported the pair’s concerns around dog ownership in the city.

A spokesperson said: “We are aware of recent dog related incidents and would like to remind those looking to get a dog to consider carefully what type of dog would be suitable for them and their family.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Dundee

a rainbow over Dundee.
ANDREW BATCHELOR: Why 2023 is a big year for me and Dundee
Pics taken at Asda in Glenrothes Pics taken at state-of-the-art CCTV control room in Fife Pic of shoplifter Nelson Gray from Leslie Kris Miller, Courier, 30/11/13. Shoplifting investigation. Picture shows undercover police moving in to stop a suspected shoplifter.
Cost of living crisis fuelling crime surge across Tayside as top cop warns of…
Lukeus Walker was arrested after breaching curfew on Candle Lane in Dundee city centre. Image: Facebook.
Festive season behind bars for Dundee teenager after bell-ringing bail breach
To go with story by Sheanne Mulholland. Gold Star montage for yearly round up of awards given out Picture shows; Gold Star montage . Dundee, Fife, Angus, Perthshire. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; 19/12/2022
Meet the 14 Courier Gold Star award winners who shone in Tayside and Fife…
Even items outwith the plastic ban are damaging the planet. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.
This New Year, should we ditch all single-use items?
Were you there in the City Square when the clock struck 12 and ushered in 2000?
Hogmanay 1999: When Dundee partied into a new millennium
Fewer tenants are being evicted from their Dundee homes despite higher rent arrears.
Dundee council evictions fall despite rise in unpaid rent
See how many Dundee sex offenders live near you using our interactive map. Image: DC Thomson.
Dundee map shows how many sex offenders live near you
Courier News - Dundee - CR0040391 - Alasdair Clark story: Pictures and video of Broughty Ferry loony dook. Picture shows: Dundee United Community Trust team who took part, Broughty Ferry Harbour, Broughty Ferry, Dundee, 01st January 2023. Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Best pictures as Broughty Ferry dookers plunge into 2023
3
Ice gritter in Dundee
New Year deep freeze as ice warning blankets Dundee, Angus, Fife and Perthshire

Most Read

1
kingsway bypass
Dundee bypass ‘consigned to history’ as A90 plan takes shape
16
2
Baby Harper Carr first Fife baby of 2023
Baby Harper, born at 12:21am, is Fife’s first baby of 2023
2
3
Dr Judith Hanslip was told she could not take the flight from Dundee to London. Image: Judith Hanslip/DC Thomson
Doctor ‘forced to let down cancer patients’ after being kicked off Dundee flight
4
Dundee Parking Ticket hotspots
Top 15 parking ticket hotspots in Dundee revealed
2
5
Pezulu is a stunning new house in Perthshire. It's one of our property writers top homes of 20220. Image: Savills.
10 best Dundee, Angus, Perthshire and Fife homes of 2022 – chosen by our…
6
Tayside Fife New Year Honours 2023 list
New Year Honours 2023: Full list of recipients in Tayside and Fife
7
In-Time has operated in the Overgate since August 2021. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Jewellery firm fails to return Dundee student’s Gucci bracelet worth hundreds after liquidation
8
Prime drink sale
Perth eBay seller lists bottles of viral Prime drink for £250
2
9
Snow in Perth on December 16. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Perthshire to start 2023 under yellow snow warning
10
Watson stole the Buckfast in 'desperation'.
Desperate Fife Buckfast thief’s prison ‘dry-out’ wish granted by sheriff

More from The Courier

Dan Phillips in action. Image: SNS.
3 St Johnstone talking points as Saints make another slow start in 1-0 defeat…
Watt celebrates his winner. Image: SNS
4 Dundee United talking points: Tony Watt the goal hero as Tangerines claim notable…
Dundee midfielder Ben Williamson was sent off in the first half against Arbroath. Image: SNS.
5 Dundee talking points as dreadful Dee are knocked off top spot by Arbroath
Michael McKenna celebrates his opener as Arbroath claim a stunning win at Dundee. Image: SNS
3 Arbroath talking points as Angus side claim first win at Dundee in 44…
Emergency services outside the New County Hotel. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Perth business leaders 'devastated' as three die in New County Hotel fire
still from Andrew tate Twitter video in which he baited Greta Thunberg.
KIRSTY STRICKLAND: We ignore Andrew Tate at our peril
Tele News - Lindsey Hamilton story - New County Hotel. CR0025128 Picture shows; a GV/Locater pic of the New County Hotel on County Place in Perth today, where the incident occured. Tuesday 17th November 2020. Dougie Nicolson / DCT Media.
'Desperately tragic': Politicians react with shock as three die in Perth fire
Cam Smith or another LIV player winning another major seems to be the best way the 'rebel' tour can make any impact in 2023.
TEE TO GREEN, STEVE SCOTT: Less political intrigue, more golf in 2023, please
Crews deploy a crane after the fire at the New County Hotel in Perth
Perth hotel fire: What we know so far as three people and dog confirmed…
Fire engines remain on County Place alongside a blue tent erect by investigators. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Perth hotel worker tells of bid to save people as three die in fire

Editor's Picks

Most Commented