Dundee multi tenant accuses council of ‘negligence’ over lack of maintenance

A tenant of Hilltown Court in Dundee has accused the council of “negligence” over maintenance and cleaning at the multi.

Euan Haines, who has lived in the block for two decades, blames a stigma over multi residents for rubbish piling up outside his home.

The NHS Tayside theatre support worker said dirty nappies, used needles and debris from previous repairs are often scattered outside Hilltown Court.

The 51-year-old said he has reported the issues to Dundee City Council several times but feels he is being ignored.

Euan, a former Whitfield High School pupil, said he believes the condition is being branded acceptable by the council due to anti-social behaviour and drug abuse in the area.

‘We’re being forgotten about’, says Hilltown Court resident

He said: “It’s actually embarrassing, the condition of the place over recent years.

“I’ve raised several queries over the last four years about the condition of the exterior of the building.

“There is damaged fencing which has sat there for years.

“Given the social challenges some people are facing here it has resulted in it becoming acceptable for the block to look like this.

“The majority of people living here take a great deal of pride in their homes – it feels like we’re being forgotten about.”

Euan said a recent complaint about vandalism to a bench outside the block – encouraging someone to take their own life – was flagged in November.

He added: “The graffiti is on two benches just a short walk from here. Given the subject matter I raised a concern about it.

“Nothing has been done to remove it.

“It just feels like complete negligence, what’s happening here, despite raising issues it just feels it’s getting progressively worse.

“I’ve requested a move but the reality is, I don’t want to move; I feel like I’m being driven out.”

Euan also fears decisions such as removing bin chutes and reducing caretaker hours will make the problems worse.

He said: “When these bin chutes go I can only see this getting progressively worse with rubbish being tossed from the building on to the street.

“We’ve had new doors put on our flats, which is great but there’s a need to get the basics right.

“What you’re seeing here is the current standard of what seems to be acceptable.

“As a tenant I’ve tried to go through the appropriate channels with the council to raise a grievance.

“There have been social issues in the past but nothing on the scale of what we’re facing now.

“The reduction of the caretaker services has certainly played a part in this decline.

“I wouldn’t normally stick my head above the parapet but I’ve had enough now, it just feels hopeless at the moment.”

Hilltown Court area ‘inspected weekly’

A council spokesman said: “This area is currently inspected weekly by the tenancy and estates team, where any estates maintenance issues are identified and actioned.

“The tenancy team will contact Mr Haines directly to discuss his specific concerns and arrange for these to resolved as soon as possible.

“If any of the residents in Hilltown Court have any estates concerns, we would encourage people to report them by calling 01382 307401.”