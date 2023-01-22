The Yard: Fundraiser launched to help rebuild Dundee charity base after devastating blaze

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Dundee

The Yard: Fundraiser launched to help rebuild Dundee charity base after devastating blaze

By Ben MacDonald and Amie Flett
January 22 2023, 5.47pm Updated: January 22 2023, 6.10pm
Vandals set fire to The Yard's Dundee base on Thursday Image: Claire Grainger
Vandals set fire to The Yard's Dundee base on Thursday Image: Claire Grainger

Over £2,000 has been raised for disabled children’s charity The Yard just days after a fire caused £10k worth of damage to their Dundee centre.

The blaze broke out at the Drumlanrig Place base on Thursday evening.

Police are treating the fire as suspicious and are currently carrying out enquiries into the cause.

The charity’s ‘gingerbread house’ area was destroyed. Image: Claire Grainger

The fire was started in the base’s ‘gingerbread house’, a play house fitted with electrics and specialist sensory play equipment that are relied on by guests.

The Yard were forced to cancel events that were planned this weekend due to the fire. They have said that some areas will now be restricted for visitors, reducing the quality of experience they offer.

Following the vandalism, the charity created a Just Giving page in the hope that members of the public would help cover the costs of the repairs.

By Sunday evening, over 80 people had donated with over £2,000 raised.

The charity are also appealing to local tradespeople to help with repairs and storage.

Charity remain focused on continuing services

Gill Thomson, Service Development Manager of The Yard in Dundee, said, “We would like to thank everyone who has donated to our fundraising campaign or offered some other form of practical support, especially at a time when so many families are struggling.

“As we enter a new week, we remain focused on the clean-up of the space and ensuring the structural integrity of our much-loved Gingerbread House, which so many local children with additional needs rely on as a quiet space.

Gill Thomson, Service Development Manager of The Yard. Image: DC Thomson.

“However, regardless of the impact the fire has had, we remain equally focused on running the service, providing a great experience to both the families and school pupils who attend each week.

“Even though many of the bikes, trikes, sensory equipment, books and jigsaws they enjoyed playing with have been destroyed, our school and family sessions will continue, and we are busily reconfiguring our space to ensure that everyone still enjoys and benefits from their visit.

“Whether financial or practical, we would welcome any additional help and support, including from local tradespeople who may be able to help us out with repairs and storage options and get the space back up and running as soon as possible.

“Please email gill@theyardscotland.org.uk to get in touch.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Dundee

Police in attendance at the crash on Arran Drive in Dundee. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson.
Man flees after crashing van in Dundee
Jade and her son Caron. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Dundee mum terrified ceiling will cave in on kids after years of leaks
3
A ScotRail train. Image: Jane Barlow/PA.
Is ScotRail really scrapping peak rail fares across Tayside and Fife?
4
No trains will run between Dundee and Aberdeen. Image: Kenny Elrick
No trains between Dundee and Aberdeen due to track replacement works
To go with story by Maggie Miller. Samantha Paton, owner and founder of Isolated Heroes - a Dundee fashion house. Picture shows; Samantha Paton . Unknown. Courtesy Claire Granger Date; Unknown
Q&A: Getting to know Samantha Paton, founder of Dundee fashion house that dressed Miley…
Police say the man has been found.
Missing Dundee man traced following police appeal
The Courier/Evening Tele, CR0039974, News, A mural artist called Diane Selbie has just opened an exhibition, until December 14, at Gallery 48 in Dundee. Picture shows; Mural Artist Diane Selbie with her work at Gallery 48. Tuesday 6th December, 2022. Mhairi Edwards/DCThomson
Dundee street artist reveals hostile 'different world' of city's graffiti scene - and how…
A series of roadworks will begin next week. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Roadworks lasting a month to start in Stobswell area of Dundee
Professor Calum Colvin
How Dundee professor Calum Colvin failed 'O' grade art and became one of Scotland's…
To go with story by Cheryl Peebles. School bullying Picture shows; Jim Thewliss, School Leaders Scotland. Unknown. Supplied by DC Thomson/Shutterstock Date; Unknown
Dundee head teacher leader: How social media has transformed school bullying

Most Read

1
Owners Dixie and Bill Forbes inside The Heritage Bar in Kirkcaldy. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Fife pub that ‘oozes charm’ for sale with owners to retire after nearly 20…
2
Nursing and midwifery unions in Scotland say they are prepared to strike in the new year over pay. Image: Shutterstock
Fife nurse struck off for lying about employment history
3
To go with story by Maggie Miller. Samantha Paton, owner and founder of Isolated Heroes - a Dundee fashion house. Picture shows; Samantha Paton . Unknown. Courtesy Claire Granger Date; Unknown
Q&A: Getting to know Samantha Paton, founder of Dundee fashion house that dressed Miley…
4
Brian Cox and David Clegg in conversation at DC Thomson HQ in Dundee. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Brian Cox tells Courier subscribers of his ‘proudest moment’ filming Succession in Dundee
4
5
Post Thumbnail
EXCLUSIVE: 70 social media accounts dedicated to school violence and bullying in Tayside and…
6
Police were called to a disturbance on South Street in St Andrews on Friday evening. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.
Elderly man and student injured during St Andrews disturbance
7
Stagecoach founder, Dame Ann Gloag is one of one of four people being accused of immigration offences.
Perth bus tycoon Dame Ann Gloag facing ‘human trafficking’ charge
8
Eriksson could lift the Superliga title. Image: SNS
Dundee United keeper Carljohan Eriksson seals loan switch to Danish league leaders
9
Matthew Dewar appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Perth drugs-on-wheels dealer caught with £4k of cocaine and cash hidden in his pants
10
Jade and her son Caron. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Dundee mum terrified ceiling will cave in on kids after years of leaks
3

More from The Courier

United defeated Stirling University on Saturday. Image: SNS
Scottish Cup draw: Dundee United host Kilmarnock as Premiership opposition await Raith Rovers if…
Sarah Brown with husband and former Prime Minister, Gordon Brown. Image: DC Thomson.
Sarah Brown criticised for Dame Ann Gloag remarks after Perth bus tycoon's 'human trafficking'…
Chinese New Year returned to Perth. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
PICTURES: Crowds thrilled as Chinese New Year celebrations return to Perth
Dundee councillor Lynne Short speaking at a gender reform demonstration.. Dundee. Supplied by Twitter
Dundee SNP councillor slammed after comparing gender reform battle to 'Auschwitz'
3
Geoffrey Johnson has died in prison aged 79. The Angus fraudster used to live a life of luxury in Turin House, in Forfar. Image: DC Thomson,
Forfar fraudster who stole £100m from taxpayer dies in prison
A second image has been released since Ross' disappearance. Supplied by Police Scotland
Concerns grow for missing man Ross Kinghorn, 57, who travelled to Blair Atholl
Victor Perez holds the trophy after he won the Abu Dhabi HSBC Golf Championship.
Dundee-based Victor Perez wins in Abu Dhabi with 'greatest shot I've ever hit'
Callum Davidson should be happy with his new formation and is the time right for a Theo Bair loan? Images: SNS.
ERIC NICOLSON: Why St Johnstone back four should be here to stay and what…
Arbroath crashed to a Scottish Cup defeat against Motherwell. Image: SNS
4 talking points as Arbroath Scottish Cup dream ends with Motherwell loss
Cudjoe slaloms through challenges. Image: SNS
5 Dundee United talking points as 2 youngsters stake claim for Tannadice minutes

Editor's Picks

Most Commented