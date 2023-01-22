The Yard: Fundraiser launched to help rebuild Dundee charity base after devastating blaze

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Over £2,000 has been raised for disabled children’s charity The Yard just days after a fire caused £10k worth of damage to their Dundee centre.

The blaze broke out at the Drumlanrig Place base on Thursday evening.

Police are treating the fire as suspicious and are currently carrying out enquiries into the cause.

The fire was started in the base’s ‘gingerbread house’, a play house fitted with electrics and specialist sensory play equipment that are relied on by guests.

The Yard were forced to cancel events that were planned this weekend due to the fire. They have said that some areas will now be restricted for visitors, reducing the quality of experience they offer.

Following the vandalism, the charity created a Just Giving page in the hope that members of the public would help cover the costs of the repairs.

By Sunday evening, over 80 people had donated with over £2,000 raised.

The charity are also appealing to local tradespeople to help with repairs and storage.

Charity remain focused on continuing services

Gill Thomson, Service Development Manager of The Yard in Dundee, said, “We would like to thank everyone who has donated to our fundraising campaign or offered some other form of practical support, especially at a time when so many families are struggling.

“As we enter a new week, we remain focused on the clean-up of the space and ensuring the structural integrity of our much-loved Gingerbread House, which so many local children with additional needs rely on as a quiet space.

“However, regardless of the impact the fire has had, we remain equally focused on running the service, providing a great experience to both the families and school pupils who attend each week.

“Even though many of the bikes, trikes, sensory equipment, books and jigsaws they enjoyed playing with have been destroyed, our school and family sessions will continue, and we are busily reconfiguring our space to ensure that everyone still enjoys and benefits from their visit.

“Whether financial or practical, we would welcome any additional help and support, including from local tradespeople who may be able to help us out with repairs and storage options and get the space back up and running as soon as possible.

“Please email gill@theyardscotland.org.uk to get in touch.”