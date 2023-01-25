Dundee volunteer who quit supermarket job for Ukraine ‘won’t stop until war is over’

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Dundee woman who quit her supermarket job to help the humanitarian effort in Ukraine says she “won’t stop” until the war is over.

Brogan Reilly has been part of a team helping to deliver supplies like clothing to people in need following the Russian invasion.

Despite coming under fire from Putin’s forces, the 25-year-old has visited more than 200 different towns and cities in the country over the past 10 months and has played her part in delivering millions of parcels.

She says she has experienced some traumatic situations, including hiding out in a family bomb shelter in Komar during Russian artillery fire.

Ukrainian ‘killed by a sniper for crossing threshold’

The former Morgan Academy pupil told The Courier: “While you do become a bit dehumanised to what’s going on here, it’s still sobering to hear stories from those living under Russian occupation.

“A family were telling us they were only allowed to use 50% of their garden during occupation.

“One neighbour went over that threshold and was killed by a sniper for doing so.

“We had a close call ourselves in Komar, in the Donbas region, where we were under bombardment last year.

“It lasted for around three days and we had to stay in a bomb shelter with a local family.

“The stories of those living under Russian occupation will stay with me for life.”

The Courier previously told how she had left her job with Lidl and headed for Lviv, and she has since joined up with Alex21 for Ukraine, which is helping people affected by the war.

‘They’re such warm people’

Despite the harrowing scenes, Brogan says most Ukrainians remain in good spirits.

She said: “Although some have gone to refugee centres in Lviv, many have chosen to stay – particularly the elderly, who have lived in these places all their lives.

“There is a mindset of ‘this is my home, they’ll have to go through me first’.

“Despite all the atrocities morale is still high – it’s unmatched.

“They are so happy to see us when we deliver these parcels, it’s definitely the most rewarding part of this job.

“We’re invited in – they’re such warm people.”

Brogan has also thanked those in Dundee who are playing their part by hosting families that have fled Ukraine.

She added: “Hearing people helping back home makes me so proud.

“It’s great that people have been trying to assist in any way they can.

“We’re still looking for supplies here if anyone wishes to donate.

“Items such as candles, matches and warm clothing would be greatly appreciated.

“We won’t stop trying to help those in need in Ukraine while they need us.”