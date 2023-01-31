Three teen boys charged after spate of break-ins, vandalism and fires in Dundee

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Three teenagers have been charged in connection with a spate of break-ins, vandalisms and fires in Dundee.

Three boys, two aged 14 and one aged 13, have been charged following crimes at schools and community hubs across the city in the last two weeks.

The Yard fire

Officers were called to The Yard, which operates from the Rainbow House on Drumlanrig Drive, at around 9.50pm on January 19 following reports of fire-raising.

A 14-year-old boy has been charged in connection with the incident.

Four days later, police were alerted to vandalism at Fairfield Sport and Leisure Club on Drumgeith Road in Douglas at around 0.35am on January 23.

A 13-year-old boy has been charged.

On the same day, a break-in and fire was reported at Braeview Academy on Berwick Drive at around 2am, along with and a break-in at Craigie High School.

Three boys, two aged 14 and a 13-year-old, have been charged in connection with both incidents.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Three boys, two aged 14 and one 13-year-old, have been charged following a number of alleged break-ins, a vandalism and wilful fire-raisings in Dundee.

“A report will be forwarded to the Scottish Children’s Reporters Administration for consideration for each of the above.”