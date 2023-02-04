DISCOVERY COMPETITION: Lucky Courier reader wins cruise from Hays Travel

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A lucky reader has landed a stunning cruise after entering The Courier’s exclusive holiday competition courtesy of Hays Travel Dundee & Broughty Ferry.

Monifieth resident Iain Thom will travel in style in a seven-day voyage to the Faroe Islands and back aboard the Ambition ship, leaving from Dundee on June 30 this year.

Iain will get to sleep in a premium cabin alongside wife Andrena on the stunning cruise, which also stops off in the Shetland Islands, and takes in the west coast of Scotland and Belfast.

The trip will take in breath-taking coastlines and beautiful islands as passengers discover the fascinating maritime history lying right on Scotland’s doorstep.

‘The last thing I won was a black and white TV in the 1970s’

From the pastel picture-book houses of Tobermory in Mull to the towering Titanic Museum in Belfast, the cruise promises incredible contrasts and magnificent photographs.

The Courier teamed up with Dundee’s independent travel agent, Hays Travel Dundee & Broughty Ferry, to provide the incredible trip.

Iain, 67, collected the tickets at the Hays Travel office in Broughty Ferry on Thursday.

He said: “I’m absolutely amazed that I’ve won this. I never win anything; the last thing I won was a black and white TV in the 1970s.

“It looks like a brilliant tip and I’m particularly looking forward to seeing the Faroes, which is somewhere I didn’t think I would ever get to see.

“I’ve always planned to go north to Shetland at some point.”

He added: “We’ve never been on a cruise before but we’ve always wanted to go on one. This will be a nice taster.

“We haven’t been abroad since before the pandemic so we’re really looking forward to it. We are actually going on a trip to Australia to see family next month as well, which we also booked through Hay’s Travel.”

Celebrating Discovery competition

Readers were able to buy the paper and collect a numbered token each day to enter.

It was The Courier big prize on offer after week 1 of the Celebrating Discovery competition saw three lucky readers of The Courier and Evening Telegraph land trips.

The prizes were a rail break to Newcastle including a four-star hotel stay, as well as flights to London and Belfast from Dundee with a £300 accommodation allowance.