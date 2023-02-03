Warning for Dundee Airport passengers over two days of possible strike action By Neil Henderson February 3 2023, 5.30pm 0 Staff at Dundee Airport may take part in strike action. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[subtitle]] Email address Password Show Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number. [[list_checkbox_text]] [[button_text]] By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy Or sign up with Facebook Google Complete Registration Check mark A check mark indicating successful registration. Registration complete Thank you for registering! A confirmation email has been sent to Back to [[site_name]] More from Dundee Dundee councillors seek agreement to support ban on disposable vapes REBECCA BAIRD: 'No one wants to work' - and no one should have to Big Noise Douglas to celebrate anniversary with Dundee concert alongside Royal Scottish National Orchestra Leigh Griffiths 'flare-kick' trial delayed to get detail on 'effect' of pyros Catherine, 10, stunned to receive a rare gold Blue Peter badge for her charity… Dundee care home residents 'distressed' and 'calling out for support' due to staff shortage Good for business or 'horrific' for shops? We asked people on Perth Road about… 9 Troon Avenue killer admits second child could have died if police had not arrived Troon Avenue killer's 'apocalyptic rage' before stabbing Bennylyn with Samurai sword Probe as man found injured on Dundee street Most Read 1 Dundee care home residents ‘distressed’ and ‘calling out for support’ due to staff shortage 2 Fife mum on raising awareness of FASD – the ‘hidden’ condition more common than… 3 Guest conned Perth hotel out of £13,500 through sophisticated ‘refund’ scam 4 Bungling Fife pair in comedy of errors in wrong-house robbery 5 Troon Avenue killer admits second child could have died if police had not arrived 6 EXCLUSIVE: Mark Fotheringham delivers Loick Ayina verdict as Huddersfield boss reveals ‘cage football’ drive… 7 Perth Harbour fate to be decided next week as future hangs in balance 4 8 New dates set for roadworks with 20-mile diversion near Kincardine after fresh delay 9 James McPake reveals Dunfermline tried to sign Euan Murray and addresses fan concern over… 10 Council workers in Perth and Kinross could lose thousands in redundancy pay-out changes More from The Courier How Scottish schools are advised to teach about gender identity and support transgender pupils Friday court round-up — Dead cat charge and prison plea JIM SPENCE: Dundee United fans' unrest must be addressed - or it could fester… Tayside Contracts chiefs criticised for Angus school 20mph safety signs flashing 24/7 New play for Perth and Byre looks at dementia, love and loss The cult of John Frederiksen: How 6'8" striker made HUGE impression despite short stint… Police probe as body found near Perth beauty spot Dundee United kid Finn Robson praised for 'elegant' style as Forfar loan stint prepares… Flagship Barley Hub faces deficit of £10m as costs soar Dunfermline park chosen as site of 'meaningful' memorial to Fife babies following ashes scandal Editor's Picks James McPake details key role of ‘leader’ Joe Chalmers as Dunfermline star pens contract extension Willie Stewart: Caddie who worked with stars at St Andrews Old Course dies Comfort Food Friday: A mushroom and green bean stir-fry recipe to stir the senses New owner for Spar convenience store in Edzell EXCLUSIVE: Mark Fotheringham delivers Loick Ayina verdict as Huddersfield boss reveals ‘cage football’ drive that can win over Dundee United fans Catherine, 10, stunned to receive a rare gold Blue Peter badge for her charity work ‘Lonely’ Fife killer back in jail after axe rant at police in hospital EVE MUIRHEAD: Canadian national curling championships are as big as ever but Scottish event has diminished in recent years Dundee care home residents ‘distressed’ and ‘calling out for support’ due to staff shortage Gary Bowyer says January transfer window was toughest of his career as Dundee boss talks new signings, healthy competition and Hamilton Accies Most Commented 1 Good for business or 'horrific' for shops? We asked people on Perth Road about cycle lane plans 2 REBECCA BAIRD: 'No one wants to work' - and no one should have to 3 JIM SPENCE: Dundee United fans' unrest must be addressed - or it could fester beyond containment 4 Dundee's Olympia reports 'catastrophic' losses of more than £2m during closures 5 Perth teacher loses £20,000 claim after quitting job over racist abuse by pupils 6 Animal lovers celebrate as Fife Foxhounds disbands for 'financial reasons' 7 ERIC NICOLSON: Willie Collum's display at Ibrox has single-handedly undermined my faith in VAR 8 Dundee is Scotland's capital of 'hidden' unemployment 9 Perth Harbour fate to be decided next week as future hangs in balance 10 Nando's given green light to open first Perth restaurant