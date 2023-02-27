VIDEO: Dundee’s Ukrainians pay tribute to victims of war

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ukrainians gathered in Dundee for an emotional ceremony to remember victims of the war that has devastated their homeland.

Music and prayer echoed through St Paul’s Cathedral at a Requiem Mass on Sunday afternoon as tributes were paid to the innocent people killed in the conflict.

Displaced Ukrainians living in the city joined locals for the event, which was held one year on from the start of Russia’s invasion of the country.

The service was led by the Very Reverend Bohdan Matwijczuk of the Ukrainian Autocephalous Orthodox Church in Great Britain.

A local Ukrainian children’s choir performed in the cathedral, holding photographs of youngsters killed in the conflict.

There was also an emotional rendition of the country’s national anthem and songs from another music group.

A year of ‘tremendous pain’

Halyna Onushchak, a spokeswoman for the children’s choir, was forced to flee Ukraine due to Russian aggression.

She said the singing group offers a distraction for youngsters who have been displaced by the war from “this reality, from what is happening in Ukraine”.

Speaking through a translator, she added that reflecting on the past year gave her “tremendous pain”.

She said: “It’s very important that we are together. That we are a group.

“We cannot be physically in Ukraine but we are here to help Ukrainians who are inside Ukraine.

“And here I feel that we are Ukrainians.”

A ‘very spiritual and emotional people’

The Very Rev Matwijczuk added: “It has befallen on every different generation of Ukrainians to fight for their freedom, from the Cossack times in the 16th Century.

“And, yes, history is repeating itself. As we know, those who don’t learn from history are prone to repeat its mistakes.

“Ukrainians are a very spiritual and equally very emotional people.

“Through the church they are directed not to forgot their colleagues and those departed.

“Faith itself is a constant battle with doubt and (my job) is just to allay that doubt.

“To keep them (displaced Ukrainians) faithful, keep them proactive, and the community provides that solace.

“And basically as this year’s been pronounced, it’s got to be the ‘Year of Victory’.

“Let’s hope that we don’t meet in these circumstances next year.”

The Requiem Mass was held following a rally in Dundee City Square marking the one-year anniversary of the invasion.

A ceremony was also held in Blairgowrie.