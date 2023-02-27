VIDEO: Dundee’s Ukrainians pay tribute to victims of war

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
VIDEO: Dundee’s Ukrainians pay tribute to victims of war

By Blair Dingwall
February 27 2023, 10.42am

Ukrainians gathered in Dundee for an emotional ceremony to remember victims of the war that has devastated their homeland.

Music and prayer echoed through St Paul’s Cathedral at a Requiem Mass on Sunday afternoon as tributes were paid to the innocent people killed in the conflict.

The Requiem Mass for innocent victims of the Russian invasion of Ukraine at St Paul's Cathedral in Dundee.
Displaced Ukrainians living in the city joined locals for the event, which was held one year on from the start of Russia’s invasion of the country.

The service was led by the Very Reverend Bohdan Matwijczuk of the Ukrainian Autocephalous Orthodox Church in Great Britain.

Protopresbyter Bohdan Matwijczuk lights a candle to start the service.
A local Ukrainian children’s choir performed in the cathedral, holding photographs of youngsters killed in the conflict.

There was also an emotional rendition of the country’s national anthem and songs from another music group.

A year of ‘tremendous pain’

Halyna Onushchak, a spokeswoman for the children’s choir, was forced to flee Ukraine due to Russian aggression.

She said the singing group offers a distraction for youngsters who have been displaced by the war from “this reality, from what is happening in Ukraine”.

Images of children killed in the conflict were held during the service.
Speaking through a translator, she added that reflecting on the past year gave her “tremendous pain”.

She said: “It’s very important that we are together. That we are a group.

“We cannot be physically in Ukraine but we are here to help Ukrainians who are inside Ukraine.

“And here I feel that we are Ukrainians.”

A ‘very spiritual and emotional people’

The Requiem Mass at St Paul's Cathedral in Dundee.
The Very Rev Matwijczuk added: “It has befallen on every different generation of Ukrainians to fight for their freedom, from the Cossack times in the 16th Century.

“And, yes, history is repeating itself. As we know, those who don’t learn from history are prone to repeat its mistakes.

“Ukrainians are a very spiritual and equally very emotional people.

“Through the church they are directed not to forgot their colleagues and those departed.

Protopresbyter Bohdan Matwijczuk lights a candle.
“Faith itself is a constant battle with doubt and (my job) is just to allay that doubt.

“To keep them (displaced Ukrainians) faithful, keep them proactive, and the community provides that solace.

“And basically as this year’s been pronounced, it’s got to be the ‘Year of Victory’.

“Let’s hope that we don’t meet in these circumstances next year.”

Bohdan Tierokhin leads chanting among fellow Ukrainians at a rally for their homeland held in Dundee City Square. Image: Blair Dingwall/DC Thomson
The Requiem Mass was held following a rally in Dundee City Square marking the one-year anniversary of the invasion.

A ceremony was also held in Blairgowrie.

