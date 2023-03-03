Warning as Dundee scammers pose as ‘deaf’ fundraisers

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Scammers pretending to be deaf charity fundraisers have been targeting visitors to Dundee city centre.

Dundee University and a learning disability charity have both issued warnings after locals were approached this week and asked for cash or bank details.

Devon-based Lifeworks UK reported the activity taking place in both Dundee and Bristol, saying some of those involved had pretended to have disabilities.

The university sent students an email after receiving reports of the scam attempts.

On Thursday, Dundee resident Cara Rooney was approached in the West Port area by a man apparently working as part of a group of four.

Carrying a clipboard, the man signalled to Cara he was deaf before asking her to complete a form.

Illustrator Cara, who was waiting for a bus, originally assumed the group were campaigners with a petition.

‘Fundraiser’ demanded £20 donation

She said: “He waved as I was passing but I said I had to get a bus. He came up to me at the bus stop and showed me a form which said he was deaf but could lip read.

“At that point I thought it was a campaign, so I started to sign it but said I’d have to be quick.

“When I got to the last column it said donation – I thought that was fair enough.”

Cara took out her purse and offered some change, but the man demanded a “minimum of donation” of £20 and then £10.

He walked away after she refused.

Cara cannot recall if any charity was mentioned on the form but says there were four names above her own on the sheet she filled out with donations totalling about £100.

She added: “It was easy to not ask too many questions in case they didn’t understand what I was saying. It’s easy to see why people could fall for it.”

Lifeworks UK has encouraged anyone targeted by people behaving in this way to report them to police.

Police Scotland said it could not comment about the Dundee activity without details of specific incidents.

Advice for anyone targeted by scammers

Advice Direct Scotland say the methods experienced by Cara are commonly adopted by scammers.

Lyndsay McFee, consumer project lead at the consumer advice service, said: “We know that scammers will use a variety of methods and opportunities to target Scots and try to gain personal information, bank details or money.

“This includes adapting their tactics to prey on people’s emotions in a bid to exploit them.

“In this case, they have sought to take advantage of people’s good nature and their willingness to help.”

Lyndsay has urged people not to feel pressurised into making a rushed donation, no matter the circumstances.

Suspected scams and suspicious activity in Scotland can be reported online at www.scamwatch.scot.