Panmurefield barber to close after 14 years due to rising costs

By Matteo Bell
March 5 2023, 1.24pm
Panmurefield barber Bladez
Bladez Hair and Beauty Salon. Image: Google Maps.

A Panmurefield barber has announced that it will be closing down after 14 years due to increasing costs.

Bladez Hair and Beauty Salon, which is located on Lawers Drive, will close permanently at the end of March.

The owners announced the decision via a post on Facebook, blaming a constant rise in the cost of running a business.

The post reads: “After 14 years we are sadly closing the salon for good at the end of March.

Closing down ‘hardest decision’ owners have had to make

“This has been one of the hardest decisions we’ve had to make but with the continuing increase in costs, is making it harder for small businesses like us to survive.

“We will be in contact with all our clients in due course. All March appointments will remain the same.

“We would like to take this opportunity to thank our clients for their continued support over the past 14 years.

“Also a massive thank you to the staff past & present and family & friends who have been apart of the Bladez journey.”

Local support

The salon has being running in Panmurefield for almost a decade and a half, and the closure has been met with disappointment and sympathy from customers.

A Facebook user commented: “So sorry to hear this.

“Thank you for all your hard work over the years.

“Wishing all of you the very best in the your next chapters.”

Another added: “So sad that Bladez is going.

“Sincerely hope that things work out well for all of you.

“Such a great hairdressers’ with fun chat.

“Always love a visit.”

