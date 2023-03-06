Heavy snow heading for Tayside and Fife as second yellow weather warning issued

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A second weather warning for snow has been issued for Tayside and Fife this week.

The yellow alert will come into force in the early hours of Thursday morning and is due to last until Friday evening.

Met Office forecasters have warned of potential travel chaos, with blocked roads and public transport cancellations.

It comes after the region was warned to expect snow and ice between Monday and Wednesday.

The latest weather alert covers most of Scotland – including Dundee, Angus, Perthshire and Fife – as well as Northern Ireland and parts of England.

It is predicted that parts of Scotland will see the heaviest snowfall on Friday.

The Met Office says it is possible some communities could be cut off for several days.

Power supplies and services such as gas, water, telephone and mobile phone coverage could also be interrupted.

Around 5 to 10cm of snow is expected in many locations, with potentially 15 to 20cm across the northern portion of the warning area.

There is also a chance of strong winds, which may lead to blizzard conditions and drifting of lying snow.

Check transport route ahead of journey

Stein Connelly, head of transport resilience at Transport Scotland, urged people to check their route.

He said: “We would urge the public to plan ahead, listen to Police Scotland travel advice, drive to the conditions, and also check before they travel.

“While our operating companies will be undertaking patrols and treatments and we are closely monitoring the network for impacts, it’s important to recognise that challenging conditions are likely early next week.”