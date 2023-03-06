Heavy snow heading for Tayside and Fife as second yellow weather warning issued

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Dundee

Heavy snow heading for Tayside and Fife as second yellow weather warning issued

By Poppy Watson
March 6 2023, 4.22pm Updated: March 6 2023, 6.05pm
Snow and icy conditions are set to hit Tayside and Fife. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Snow and icy conditions are set to hit Tayside and Fife. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

A second weather warning for snow has been issued for Tayside and Fife this week.

The yellow alert will come into force in the early hours of Thursday morning and is due to last until Friday evening.

Met Office forecasters have warned of potential travel chaos, with blocked roads and public transport cancellations.

It comes after the region was warned to expect snow and ice between Monday and Wednesday.

Most of Scotland is covered by the latest weather warning. Image: Met Office

The latest weather alert covers most of Scotland – including Dundee, Angus, Perthshire and Fife – as well as Northern Ireland and parts of England.

It is predicted that parts of Scotland will see the heaviest snowfall on Friday.

The Met Office says it is possible some communities could be cut off for several days.

Power supplies and services such as gas, water, telephone and mobile phone coverage could also be interrupted.

Around 5 to 10cm of snow is expected in many locations, with potentially 15 to 20cm across the northern portion of the warning area.

There is also a chance of strong winds, which may lead to blizzard conditions and drifting of lying snow.

Check transport route ahead of journey

Stein Connelly, head of transport resilience at Transport Scotland, urged people to check their route.

He said: “We would urge the public to plan ahead, listen to Police Scotland travel advice, drive to the conditions, and also check before they travel.

“While our operating companies will be undertaking patrols and treatments and we are closely monitoring the network for impacts, it’s important to recognise that challenging conditions are likely early next week.”

