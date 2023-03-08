Dundee Radio 1 Big Weekend: Council in talks to ensure ‘living wage’ paid to workers

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

People working to get Radio 1’s Big Weekend up and running in Dundee for the end of May are likely to be paid a “living wage”.

Excitement is building ahead of the three-day event, taking place at Camperdown Park from May 26-28 this year.

And a number of staff will be needed to help set up and work during the festival.

Discussions on the topic were held at Dundee City Council’s city development committee on Monday.

The committee’s convener, SNP member for Coldside Mark Flynn, said preparations for the Big Weekend are “proceeding well.”

The rock and pop festival was originally scheduled to be held in Dundee in 2020 but was cancelled due to a Covid-19 lockdown.

Acts committed to appear this time include: Lewis Capaldi, The 1975 and Irish singer-songwriter, Niall Horan. Additions to the bill are expected through March and April.

‘Notorious for using volunteers’

Labour councillor for Lochee, Charlie Malone asked: “I wondered if discussions with the organisers has included staff who’ll being working there?

“And whether there’s a requirement by the organisers to pay a living wage to people working on that project, because these projects are often notorious for using volunteers?”

Gregor Hamilton, the council’s head of planning and economic development replied: “Yes, I can confirm that’s a matter that’s considered by one of the subgroups in close liaison with the organiser to make sure that fair work is part of the organising of the whole event.”

Music promoters, Festival Republic are organising the event on behalf of the BBC.

‘Free tickets talks’

Mr Hamilton also confirmed to council leader, John Alexander, that discussions are underway on the possibility of providing free tickets to young people in care and within the city’s deprived areas.

Prices have not yet been released for the tickets, but last year when the event was held in Coventry, prices were £15 for the Friday and £25 for the Saturday and Sunday.

‘Buses to be confirmed’

With the possibility that tens of thousands of fans will come to Dundee, the city council has asked bus operators to bid for contracts to shuttle fans between Slessor Gardens in the city centre and Dunsinane Industrial Estate, near Camperdown Park.