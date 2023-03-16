New free diabetes information hub in Dundee aims to support locals affected

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
New free diabetes information hub in Dundee aims to support locals affected

By Jake Keith
March 16 2023, 2.31pm Updated: March 16 2023, 6.52pm
The hub is located at Central Library. Image: Diabetes Scotland.

A new diabetes information hub has opened in Dundee’s Central Library to better support the growing number of people living with the serious condition.

The new service offers tips and advice for people to self-manage their condition and learn more about how to live well with diabetes.

It also contains a list of all the digital resources available including Diabetes UK’s Learning Zone that people can join for advice on what to eat and tips for managing diabetes day-to-day.

Also advertised is the Know Your Risk tool which enables people to check their risk of developing type 2 diabetes.

The Wellgate Shopping Centre hub also contains clinically approved resources.

Diabetes on the rise

Type 2 diabetes is on the rise in Scotland and it is hoped that the hubs, which are also located in libraries in Aberdeenshire, Glasgow, the Borders, and Stirlingshire, will be help thousands of people.

Angela Mitchell, national director, Diabetes Scotland, said: “The gap between the richest and poorest in Scotland is widening with people living in poverty over twice as likely to get type 2 diabetes, and over two and half times more likely to experience serious complications.

The hub.

“So we know there is a real need for communities to be connected to support.

“Local libraries are easily accessible and the familiar and inclusive nature of a local library makes them an ideal go-to place for health and wellbeing information.

“This innovative project will help more people to understand their risk of diabetes and benefit from the wide range of support available to help people live well with the condition.”

Type 2 diabetes often goes undetected

Type 2 diabetes can sometimes go undetected for up to 10 years, which can lead to serious complications such as amputation, strokes and heart attacks.

Experts say early diagnosis is the best way to avoid the devastating complications of type 2 diabetes and offers the best chance of living a long and healthy life and possibly even putting type 2 diabetes into remission.

Library visitor Jalel Oueslati checks out the material.

The pioneering project is a partnership between Diabetes Scotland, Digital Health & Care Innovation, Scottish Library and Information Council (SLIC), The Health and Social Care Alliance Scotland (the ALLIANCE), and the local libraries.

It is part of the Collective Force for Health and Wellbeing Action Plan, which aims to strengthen the role of libraries in working with partners to support wellbeing in their communities.

