New free diabetes information hub in Dundee aims to support locals affected

A new diabetes information hub has opened in Dundee’s Central Library to better support the growing number of people living with the serious condition.

The new service offers tips and advice for people to self-manage their condition and learn more about how to live well with diabetes.

It also contains a list of all the digital resources available including Diabetes UK’s Learning Zone that people can join for advice on what to eat and tips for managing diabetes day-to-day.

Also advertised is the Know Your Risk tool which enables people to check their risk of developing type 2 diabetes.

The Wellgate Shopping Centre hub also contains clinically approved resources.

Diabetes on the rise

Type 2 diabetes is on the rise in Scotland and it is hoped that the hubs, which are also located in libraries in Aberdeenshire, Glasgow, the Borders, and Stirlingshire, will be help thousands of people.

Angela Mitchell, national director, Diabetes Scotland, said: “The gap between the richest and poorest in Scotland is widening with people living in poverty over twice as likely to get type 2 diabetes, and over two and half times more likely to experience serious complications.

“So we know there is a real need for communities to be connected to support.

“Local libraries are easily accessible and the familiar and inclusive nature of a local library makes them an ideal go-to place for health and wellbeing information.

“This innovative project will help more people to understand their risk of diabetes and benefit from the wide range of support available to help people live well with the condition.”

Type 2 diabetes often goes undetected

Type 2 diabetes can sometimes go undetected for up to 10 years, which can lead to serious complications such as amputation, strokes and heart attacks.

Experts say early diagnosis is the best way to avoid the devastating complications of type 2 diabetes and offers the best chance of living a long and healthy life and possibly even putting type 2 diabetes into remission.

The pioneering project is a partnership between Diabetes Scotland, Digital Health & Care Innovation, Scottish Library and Information Council (SLIC), The Health and Social Care Alliance Scotland (the ALLIANCE), and the local libraries.

It is part of the Collective Force for Health and Wellbeing Action Plan, which aims to strengthen the role of libraries in working with partners to support wellbeing in their communities.