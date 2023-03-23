Lottery winners with combined worth of £90m give Dundee charity new playhouse

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Lottery winners with combined worth of £90m give Dundee charity new playhouse

Lottery winners - some worth tens of millions - spent two days painting and furnishing the jungle-themed playhouse.

By Matteo Bell
The lottery winners with Keeva Leahy, 10 and Lily McCann, 9, who will enjoy using the new facilities. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
The lottery winners with Keeva Leahy, 10 and Lily McCann, 9, who will enjoy using the new facilities. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

A group of National Lottery winners with a combined worth of just under £90m have come together to build a new playhouse for a disabled children’s charity in Dundee.

The new building, at The Yard in Mid Craigie, will replace an old playhouse destroyed in a deliberate fire earlier this year.

Lottery winners – some worth tens of millions – spent two days painting and furnishing the jungle-themed playhouse.

On Thursday Tayport EuroMillions winners, led by Jim and Pam Forbes, presented the playhouse at The Yard, which provides adventure play services for disabled children, young people and their families.

Lottery winners wanted to build new playhouse as quickly as possible

Jim said: “We just could not believe it when we heard about what had happened and immediately rallied the support of our fellow winners.

“Everyone has been so upset as we all understand what a vital lifeline this has been for so many in the area.

“We just wanted to build a new playhouse for the children as quickly as we possibly could.”

Keeva and Lily with local lotto winners who were involved in the project. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Their call to action was answered by fellow winners from across Scotland, including Lesley and Fred Higgins.

The couple, who now live in Perthshire, won £58m from the National Lottery in July 2018.

Lesley said: “We like to get involved as much as we can.

“Seeing the finished project today is amazing.

“I think the kids were devastated when they lost the last one.

“They’ll enjoy this. It’s a completely different theme and I think they’ll love it.”

The playhouse has been gratefully accepted by the children who use The Yard, with 9-year-old Lily McCann saying: “I feel good about it.

“The playhouse has colour and animals.

“Animals are so cool.”

Keeva and Lil have welcomed the new playhouse. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Gill Thomson, service development manager at the charity, said: “As cheesy as it sounds, I feel like I’ve won the lottery.

“It’s amazing.

“We were gifted the first playhouse in 2018 and didn’t realise how important it was until it was gone.

“So quickly these guys have rallied around.

“It feels amazing to have the support of these lottery winners.

“It might just seem like a small thing to them but this is absolutely massive for us.”

What are Perthshire’s £58m couple doing now?

According to Lesley and Fred, it would be “an understatement” to say their National Lottery winning was life-changing.

The pair were living in Laurencekirk when they bought the lucky ticket, netting them £58m.

Following the win, Lesley left her job as an account manager at Montrose Port Authority, allowing the two to enjoy retirement as a couple.

They purchased a £430,000 penthouse overlooking the River Tay in Dundee just months after receiving their winnings, before buying a five-bedroom house in Broughty Ferry for £705,000 in May 2019.

In 2021, they snapped up an £8m Perthshire estate where they live now.

Lesley and Fred Higgins. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

The couple now give a lot of their time to charity, with Lesley saying: “We’ve been supporting charities, particularly those involving children.”

Fred added: “We’ve also been helping people who have maybe had medical problems they couldn’t get fixed by the NHS.”

Despite their new lavish lifestyle, the couple say the biggest change has been the lack of stress they feel day-to-day.

Lesley said: “It’s very refreshing to have the financial security.

“It’s also great to be able to be able to help charities and to help other people.

“It gives you a buzz.”

Fred said: “I don’t think I have changed very much myself.

“I’m not better than him or you or anyone here.

“I think I haven’t changed greatly apart from that financial security that we now have.”

