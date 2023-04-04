Teens set fires and smash boat shed at Broughty Ferry waterfront

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A group of teens set fires and smashed a boat shed at Broughty Ferry waterfront on Monday night.

The group of five, thought to be around 15 or 16, also threw stones at a pair of passing joggers and pulled a life buoy from its pole.

Witnesses say the teens began causing trouble near Royal Tay Yacht Club at around 9.30pm, wreaking havoc for just over an hour before fleeing.

Teens threw stones at passing joggers

Nearby resident Niall McGoldrick says both he and his wife witnessed the carnage.

He told The Courier: “My wife and her friend were out running last night along that coastal path just where the boat sheds are.

“There was a group of five there and when my wife and her friend ran past one of them jumped out and started shouting at them to scare them.

“They were very frightened and screamed, and the teens all started laughing.

“My wife started to move on and the group lifted rocks and started throwing them at my wife and her friend.”

Niall’s wife called the police while he and the friend’s husband went to help.

The two men arrived to find one of the boat sheds near the yacht club had been vandalised, with a huge hole smashed through its side.

Their wives headed home while the pair waited for police to arrive.

Fires lit along Broughty Ferry waterfront

The 32-year-old said a hedge had been set on fire, as well as debris strewn across the area including wood, bottles of disinfectant and a life buoy pulled from its station.

He added: “I don’t know if they took fuel from that boathouse and set that alight but it was quite a flame.

“We couldn’t believe how quickly it was burning.”

Niall and his companion called the fire brigade, however by the time they and the police arrived the youths had set two more fires in the hedgerow and fled.

They were extinguished quickly using buckets of water.

It is not known if the shed is owned by the yacht club or another party.

Police ‘keen to trace’ fire-setting youths

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We received a call to a fire in some shrubbery at Broughty Ferry waterfront at 10.25pm on Monday.

“One appliance from our Kingsway station was sent to the scene and the fire was extinguished with buckets of water.

“The stop call was put in at 10.59pm.

“The fire is classed as wilful.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We received reports of anti-social behaviour, vandalism and fire-raising in the area of Broughty Ferry Road, Dundee in the evening of Monday.

“We are keen to trace a group of youths.

“Officers will be giving the area passing attention.

“Anyone with any information should call Police Scotland on 101, quoting 3985 of 3 April.”

The yacht club has been approached for comment.