Teens set fires and smash boat shed at Broughty Ferry waterfront

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Teens set fires and smash boat shed at Broughty Ferry waterfront

The group of five also threw stones at two women who were jogging past.

By Matteo Bell
The damaged boat shed and the fire. Image: Niall McGoldrick/Matteo Bell
The damaged boat shed and the fire. Image: Niall McGoldrick/Matteo Bell

A group of teens set fires and smashed a boat shed at Broughty Ferry waterfront on Monday night.

The group of five, thought to be around 15 or 16, also threw stones at a pair of passing joggers and pulled a life buoy from its pole.

Witnesses say the teens began causing trouble near Royal Tay Yacht Club at around 9.30pm, wreaking havoc for just over an hour before fleeing.

Teens threw stones at passing joggers

Nearby resident Niall McGoldrick says both he and his wife witnessed the carnage.

He told The Courier: “My wife and her friend were out running last night along that coastal path just where the boat sheds are.

“There was a group of five there and when my wife and her friend ran past one of them jumped out and started shouting at them to scare them.

The destroyed boat shed. Image: Matteo Bell

“They were very frightened and screamed, and the teens all started laughing.

“My wife started to move on and the group lifted rocks and started throwing them at my wife and her friend.”

Niall’s wife called the police while he and the friend’s husband went to help.

The two men arrived to find one of the boat sheds near the yacht club had been vandalised, with a huge hole smashed through its side.

Their wives headed home while the pair waited for police to arrive.

Fires lit along Broughty Ferry waterfront

The 32-year-old said a hedge had been set on fire, as well as debris strewn across the area including wood, bottles of disinfectant and a life buoy pulled from its station.

He added: “I don’t know if they took fuel from that boathouse and set that alight but it was quite a flame.

“We couldn’t believe how quickly it was burning.”

The fires were set deliberately. Image: Niall McGoldrick

Niall and his companion called the fire brigade, however by the time they and the police arrived the youths had set two more fires in the hedgerow and fled.

They were extinguished quickly using buckets of water.

It is not known if the shed is owned by the yacht club or another party.

Police ‘keen to trace’ fire-setting youths

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We received a call to a fire in some shrubbery at Broughty Ferry waterfront at 10.25pm on Monday.

“One appliance from our Kingsway station was sent to the scene and the fire was extinguished with buckets of water.

“The stop call was put in at 10.59pm.

“The fire is classed as wilful.”

The vandals were seen at Broughty Ferry waterfront. Image: Matteo Bell

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We received reports of anti-social behaviour, vandalism and fire-raising in the area of Broughty Ferry Road, Dundee in the evening of Monday.

“We are keen to trace a group of youths.

“Officers will be giving the area passing attention.

“Anyone with any information should call Police Scotland on 101, quoting 3985 of 3 April.”

The yacht club has been approached for comment.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Dundee

The damaged boat shed and the fire. Image: Niall McGoldrick/Matteo Bell
Xplore Dundee admits staff pay talks ongoing despite fares rise
4
exterior of Bonar Yarns premises.
COURIER OPINION: Dundee textiles firm's collapse show pressures businesses are facing
The damaged boat shed and the fire. Image: Niall McGoldrick/Matteo Bell
Dundee sheriff suggests police attack sentencing has become more lenient
The damaged boat shed and the fire. Image: Niall McGoldrick/Matteo Bell
Countdown to World Karate Championships in Dundee as city prepares to host major event
The damaged boat shed and the fire. Image: Niall McGoldrick/Matteo Bell
St Andrews Motorhomes owner's £350k customer rip-off laid bare in court
The damaged boat shed and the fire. Image: Niall McGoldrick/Matteo Bell
Dundee dad sues police after arrest complaint thrown out by watchdog
The damaged boat shed and the fire. Image: Niall McGoldrick/Matteo Bell
Dundee shoppers flocked to see the fountain and meet the ghost when the Wellgate…
'Heads should roll' in Dundee Olympia pool scandal, says shocked former auditor
12
missing teen found
Missing Dundee man found safe and well
The damaged boat shed and the fire. Image: Niall McGoldrick/Matteo Bell
Police appeal after motorbike stolen on busy Dundee road

Most Read

1
The damaged boat shed and the fire. Image: Niall McGoldrick/Matteo Bell
St Andrews Motorhomes owner’s £350k customer rip-off laid bare in court
2
The damaged boat shed and the fire. Image: Niall McGoldrick/Matteo Bell
Dundee dad sues police after arrest complaint thrown out by watchdog
3
The damaged boat shed and the fire. Image: Niall McGoldrick/Matteo Bell
Perthshire mum, 32, pins hopes on £250k surgery abroad after being given two years…
4
The damaged boat shed and the fire. Image: Niall McGoldrick/Matteo Bell
Dundee team news: Zach Robinson, Max Anderson and Ben Williamson updates as one loanee…
5
The damaged boat shed and the fire. Image: Niall McGoldrick/Matteo Bell
Brechin event abandoned as Dundee boxer collapses after winning fight
6
The damaged boat shed and the fire. Image: Niall McGoldrick/Matteo Bell
Monday court round-up — Robber’s phone and decorator banned
7
wolf at Camperdown wildlife centre.
JIM CRUMLEY: Camperdown wolves didn’t need to die and should never have been in…
3
8
‘Heads should roll’ in Dundee Olympia pool scandal, says shocked former auditor
12
9
The damaged boat shed and the fire. Image: Niall McGoldrick/Matteo Bell
Angus ‘Balesy’ springs into action for Easter at local farms
10
The damaged boat shed and the fire. Image: Niall McGoldrick/Matteo Bell
Dundee transgender identity in schools meeting has had two venue changes due to demo…
2

More from The Courier

The damaged boat shed and the fire. Image: Niall McGoldrick/Matteo Bell
Ian Murray wants to rid of 'little bit of entitlement' hampering Raith Rovers' season
The damaged boat shed and the fire. Image: Niall McGoldrick/Matteo Bell
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson has no Remi Matthews worries
The damaged boat shed and the fire. Image: Niall McGoldrick/Matteo Bell
Dundee United handed defensive injury boost while Jim Goodwin reveals Peter Pawlett scan D-Day
The damaged boat shed and the fire. Image: Niall McGoldrick/Matteo Bell
Raith Rovers v Hamilton verdict: Key moments and player ratings as promotion playoff bid…
The damaged boat shed and the fire. Image: Niall McGoldrick/Matteo Bell
Man taken to hospital following incident on A92 near Cowdenbeath
The damaged boat shed and the fire. Image: Niall McGoldrick/Matteo Bell
Brechin boss Andy Kirk hands Angus side Highland League title boost by penning new…
The damaged boat shed and the fire. Image: Niall McGoldrick/Matteo Bell
Tuesday court round-up — Ex-MP cash grab latest
The damaged boat shed and the fire. Image: Niall McGoldrick/Matteo Bell
GEORGE CRAN: Good times at Dundee - and chance of fan rep on club…
The damaged boat shed and the fire. Image: Niall McGoldrick/Matteo Bell
Bill Innes: Former Montrose air cadet and Second World War pilot dies aged 99
The damaged boat shed and the fire. Image: Niall McGoldrick/Matteo Bell
Everything you need to know about Anstruther Harbour Festival

Editor's Picks

Most Commented