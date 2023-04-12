Dozens protest Dundee meeting about ‘trans ideology’ in schools

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Dozens protest Dundee meeting about ‘trans ideology’ in schools

Protestors claimed those at the meeting wished to 'villianise trans people'.

By Matteo Bell
Protestors on the Perth Road. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Protestors on the Perth Road. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

Dozens gathered in Dundee on Wednesday evening to protest a discussion on “trans ideology” in Scottish classrooms.

Protestors gathered across from the Gate Church on the Perth Road in objection to the meeting, which was organised for the Scottish Union for Education (SUE).

According to the organisation, the meeting was held to discuss how schools are “endorsing” children who identify as trans at a young age.

The crowds chanted as the people arrived for the meeting. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

However, many of the protestors saw the discussion as transphobic and an effort to silence young trans people.

Protestors claim SUE ‘villainise trans people’

Oliver Brough, one of the protest’s organisers, said: “For me as a trans guy, I think about how I was as kid I didn’t have the language to explain how I feel.

“Seeing people wanting to take that away from kids now, it hits.

“This event has an impact on kids, and a lot of us here were trans kids.”

Blu Grieve, another one of the events organisers, said: “What upsets me is the way they villainise trans education and trans people.

“I’m a trans man myself and when I think back to myself as a 5-year-old or a 9-year-old I wish that I’d had the words to say how I felt.”

Oliver Brough, Sam Harris and Blu Grieve. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

Those entering the meeting – including former deputy SNP leader Jim Sillars – were met with chants of “trans rights” and “shame on you” from protestors.

Some in attendance also raised trans flags and signs with pro-trans messages.

Organiser Sam Harris said of the protest: “This is impressive.

“Every time you organise something you have a little bit of faith that somebody is going to turn up and every time they do show up.

“There’s always new faces and they’re always great.”

SUE chairman ‘needs no lessons’ from trans protestors

However, the SUE denounced the protest and labelled some of its members “a threat to democracy” for wanting to “close down” the event.

Stuart Waiton, chairman of the group, said: “It is interesting that they talk about the agency of children.

Stuart Waiton. Image: Andrew Cowan/Scottish Parliament.

“When I was involved in left-wing politics, everyone knew there was a difference between adults and children – this Antifa crowd appear to have lost that distinction and want to close down the actual ‘agency’ of adults who want to discuss the trans issue in school.

“As someone who campaigned for gay rights, I need no lessons from these people who appear unable to realise that social justice is a political position and as such should not be the basis of the curriculum (which it is).”

