Dozens protest Dundee meeting about ‘trans ideology’ in schools

Dozens gathered in Dundee on Wednesday evening to protest a discussion on “trans ideology” in Scottish classrooms.

Protestors gathered across from the Gate Church on the Perth Road in objection to the meeting, which was organised for the Scottish Union for Education (SUE).

According to the organisation, the meeting was held to discuss how schools are “endorsing” children who identify as trans at a young age.

However, many of the protestors saw the discussion as transphobic and an effort to silence young trans people.

Protestors claim SUE ‘villainise trans people’

Oliver Brough, one of the protest’s organisers, said: “For me as a trans guy, I think about how I was as kid I didn’t have the language to explain how I feel.

“Seeing people wanting to take that away from kids now, it hits.

“This event has an impact on kids, and a lot of us here were trans kids.”

Blu Grieve, another one of the events organisers, said: “What upsets me is the way they villainise trans education and trans people.

“I’m a trans man myself and when I think back to myself as a 5-year-old or a 9-year-old I wish that I’d had the words to say how I felt.”

Those entering the meeting – including former deputy SNP leader Jim Sillars – were met with chants of “trans rights” and “shame on you” from protestors.

Some in attendance also raised trans flags and signs with pro-trans messages.

Organiser Sam Harris said of the protest: “This is impressive.

“Every time you organise something you have a little bit of faith that somebody is going to turn up and every time they do show up.

“There’s always new faces and they’re always great.”

SUE chairman ‘needs no lessons’ from trans protestors

However, the SUE denounced the protest and labelled some of its members “a threat to democracy” for wanting to “close down” the event.

Stuart Waiton, chairman of the group, said: “It is interesting that they talk about the agency of children.

“When I was involved in left-wing politics, everyone knew there was a difference between adults and children – this Antifa crowd appear to have lost that distinction and want to close down the actual ‘agency’ of adults who want to discuss the trans issue in school.

“As someone who campaigned for gay rights, I need no lessons from these people who appear unable to realise that social justice is a political position and as such should not be the basis of the curriculum (which it is).”