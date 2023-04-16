‘Dundee youths get a bad name – but police volunteers show our future is in good hands’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

‘Dundee youths get a bad name – but police volunteers show our future is in good hands’

Youngsters aged between 13 and 17 give up their own time to support initiatives in their communities.

By Ben MacDonald
Some of the Dundee-based Police Scotland Youth Volunteers. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Dundee’s Lord Provost insists the city’s future is in good hands – despite concerns about rising anti-social behaviour among young people.

Bill Campbell has honoured a group of teenagers for their voluntary work in the city.

The Police Scotland Youth Volunteers, aged between 13 and 17, give up their own time to support initiatives in their communities.

These range from events, where they assist in meeting and greeting guests, to litter-picking.

There are also adult volunteers who help supervise the younger members.

Dundee youths ‘don’t get credit they deserve’

There have been several complaints about incidents involving youths this year following vandalism to shopping centres, public attractions and bus shelters.

But Mr Campbell – who this week hosted an awards ceremony for the volunteers at City Chambers – said: “Young people are the essence of the city and there’s so many different organisations that provide opportunities to the youth.

“The future of the city is in good hands.

“It’s fantastic that so many young people are wanting to get involved with the police.

“Sometimes I think they don’t get the credit they deserve.

“You hear a lot of bad news about the young people in the city but it’s great to have so many young people in Dundee willing to help their community.”

Lord Provost Bill Campbell. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

The programme’s aim is to strengthen the relationship between the police and young people.

The awards were handed out by Superintendent Nicola Shepherd and PC Sam Hogg, the Dundee PSYV group coordinator.

PC Hogg said: “Not only as a police officer but as a citizen of Dundee, it makes me so proud that we have youths who are willing to get out and give back to their community.

“To know that they have the willingness to volunteer and to give back shows the youth in a different light.

“They’re not all bad and we have really good young people in the city who want to help.

PC Sam Hogg, Dundee PSYV group co-ordinator. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

“Last year we volunteered in excess of 1,200 hours and this year, so far, we have 500 hours, so we’re on course to beat what we did in 2022.

“We’ve recruited 20 new youths this year alone and have promoted nine within PSYV.

“This year we’re really trying to push the volunteers back into the community.”

Robyn Smith, 19, was named as Dundee West’s Adult Volunteer of the Year.

She said: “People come up to you and tell you how much they appreciate everything you do.

“It makes you feel good about yourself and that it feels like what you’re doing is worthwhile. You want to keep volunteering.”

Robyn Smith collects her Adult Volunteer of the Year award. Image: Tayside Police Division
Brooklyn Fleming receives his Youth Volunteer of the Year award. Image: Tayside Police Division

Brooklyn Fleming, 16, won the Youth Volunteer of the Year award for Dundee West.

He said: “It’s a great privilege to win the award. I’ve done a lot of volunteering with different charities and felt this was a good opportunity to help more people.

“I started during Covid and a lot of connections were lost community-wise.

“We’ve got to come out and try to reconnect with them, not just the older community but the young people as well.”

PSYV 2023 award recipients

  • Commitment award: Dundee West – Amber Fairley, Dundee East – Andrew Diamond
  • Leadership award: Dundee West – Lola Murray, Dundee East – Josh Christie
  • Police Knowledge award: Dundee West – Shyanne Storrier, Dundee East – Lucas Burns
  • Adult Volunteer of the Year award: Dundee West – Robyn Smith, Dundee East – Ronan Mackay
  • Youth Volunteer of the Year award: Dundee West – Brooklyn Fleming, Dundee East – Madi Osborn

