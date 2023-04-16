‘Dundee youths get a bad name – but police volunteers show our future is in good hands’

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee’s Lord Provost insists the city’s future is in good hands – despite concerns about rising anti-social behaviour among young people.

Bill Campbell has honoured a group of teenagers for their voluntary work in the city.

The Police Scotland Youth Volunteers, aged between 13 and 17, give up their own time to support initiatives in their communities.

These range from events, where they assist in meeting and greeting guests, to litter-picking.

There are also adult volunteers who help supervise the younger members.

Dundee youths ‘don’t get credit they deserve’

There have been several complaints about incidents involving youths this year following vandalism to shopping centres, public attractions and bus shelters.

But Mr Campbell – who this week hosted an awards ceremony for the volunteers at City Chambers – said: “Young people are the essence of the city and there’s so many different organisations that provide opportunities to the youth.

“The future of the city is in good hands.

“It’s fantastic that so many young people are wanting to get involved with the police.

“Sometimes I think they don’t get the credit they deserve.

“You hear a lot of bad news about the young people in the city but it’s great to have so many young people in Dundee willing to help their community.”

The programme’s aim is to strengthen the relationship between the police and young people.

The awards were handed out by Superintendent Nicola Shepherd and PC Sam Hogg, the Dundee PSYV group coordinator.

PC Hogg said: “Not only as a police officer but as a citizen of Dundee, it makes me so proud that we have youths who are willing to get out and give back to their community.

“To know that they have the willingness to volunteer and to give back shows the youth in a different light.

“They’re not all bad and we have really good young people in the city who want to help.

“Last year we volunteered in excess of 1,200 hours and this year, so far, we have 500 hours, so we’re on course to beat what we did in 2022.

“We’ve recruited 20 new youths this year alone and have promoted nine within PSYV.

“This year we’re really trying to push the volunteers back into the community.”

Robyn Smith, 19, was named as Dundee West’s Adult Volunteer of the Year.

She said: “People come up to you and tell you how much they appreciate everything you do.

“It makes you feel good about yourself and that it feels like what you’re doing is worthwhile. You want to keep volunteering.”

Brooklyn Fleming, 16, won the Youth Volunteer of the Year award for Dundee West.

He said: “It’s a great privilege to win the award. I’ve done a lot of volunteering with different charities and felt this was a good opportunity to help more people.

“I started during Covid and a lot of connections were lost community-wise.

“We’ve got to come out and try to reconnect with them, not just the older community but the young people as well.”

PSYV 2023 award recipients

Commitment award: Dundee West – Amber Fairley, Dundee East – Andrew Diamond

Dundee West – Amber Fairley, Dundee East – Andrew Diamond Leadership award: Dundee West – Lola Murray, Dundee East – Josh Christie

Dundee West – Lola Murray, Dundee East – Josh Christie Police Knowledge award: Dundee West – Shyanne Storrier, Dundee East – Lucas Burns

Dundee West – Shyanne Storrier, Dundee East – Lucas Burns Adult Volunteer of the Year award: Dundee West – Robyn Smith, Dundee East – Ronan Mackay

Dundee West – Robyn Smith, Dundee East – Ronan Mackay Youth Volunteer of the Year award: Dundee West – Brooklyn Fleming, Dundee East – Madi Osborn