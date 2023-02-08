The McManus in Dundee sprayed with graffiti as councillor calls for parents to intervene

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A councillor has called for parents to intervene after The McManus in Dundee was sprayed with graffiti.

A door and walls outside the museum and art gallery were targeted earlier this week.

Bus stops on Panmure Street – across from The McManus – have also been sprayed, with the tag “DD4” being used.

It is the latest incident to hit the area after benches outside The McManus were smashed up last year.

City centre councillor Lynne Short says she will be raising the graffiti with police.

She said: “I was not aware of this vandalism, however I am meeting with Police Scotland on Wednesday morning about a number of issues so will raise this also.

Vandalism ‘not acceptable’

“Mindless defacing of property is not acceptable, and as a city we have an incredible number of opportunities to work with street artists to create a vibrant, interesting and colourful city.”

Ms Short says there are consequences for youths who take part in criminal behaviour – with a number of youngsters reported to the children’s panel following recent cases.

She added: “As parents we also have a duty to support our young people and show them the respect they deserve, but also to show the error of ways when exhibited.”

In January, the manager of the Overgate Shopping Centre expressed his frustrations over incidents of vandalism in the city centre.

He blamed a lack of police presence, and the availability of free bus passes for people under the age of 22, as reasons for a surge in anti-social behaviour.

It came on the same day that police dismissed free bus passes as being a factor in criminal behaviour.

The Courier has contacted Leisure and Culture Dundee – which runs The McManus – and Police Scotland about the latest vandalism.