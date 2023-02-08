The McManus in Dundee sprayed with graffiti as councillor calls for parents to intervene

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Dundee

The McManus in Dundee sprayed with graffiti as councillor calls for parents to intervene

By Amie Flett and Kieran Webster
February 8 2023, 8.56am
Graffiti sprayed outside The McManus in Dundee. Image: Amie Flett/DC Thomson
Graffiti sprayed outside The McManus in Dundee. Image: Amie Flett/DC Thomson

A councillor has called for parents to intervene after The McManus in Dundee was sprayed with graffiti.

A door and walls outside the museum and art gallery were targeted earlier this week.

Bus stops on Panmure Street – across from The McManus – have also been sprayed, with the tag “DD4” being used.

Graffiti on a bus stop on Panmure Street, across from The McManus. Image: Amie Flett/DC Thomson

It is the latest incident to hit the area after benches outside The McManus were smashed up last year.

City centre councillor Lynne Short says she will be raising the graffiti with police.

She said: “I was not aware of this vandalism, however I am meeting with Police Scotland on Wednesday morning about a number of issues so will raise this also.

Vandalism ‘not acceptable’

“Mindless defacing of property is not acceptable, and as a city we have an incredible number of opportunities to work with street artists to create a vibrant, interesting and colourful city.”

Ms Short says there are consequences for youths who take part in criminal behaviour – with a number of youngsters reported to the children’s panel following recent cases.

She added: “As parents we also have a duty to support our young people and show them the respect they deserve, but also to show the error of ways when exhibited.”

Graffiti on a door at the art gallery and museum. Image: Amie Flett/DC Thomson.

In January, the manager of the Overgate Shopping Centre expressed his frustrations over incidents of vandalism in the city centre.

He blamed a lack of police presence, and the availability of free bus passes for people under the age of 22, as reasons for a surge in anti-social behaviour.

It came on the same day that police dismissed free bus passes as being a factor in criminal behaviour.

The Courier has contacted Leisure and Culture Dundee – which runs The McManus – and Police Scotland about the latest vandalism.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Dundee

A teacher on the picket line during EIS strikes in November last year.
Teacher strikes and school closures: When and why in Dundee, Fife, Angus and Perthshire
8
Dundee domestic abuser Jamie Gowans.
Bin-raking Dundee boyfriend must pay ex £3,000 after abuse conviction
Marley Williams leaves Dundee Sheriff Court.
Dangerous driver who had lie-ins instead of doing unpaid work slammed for 'making a…
Stobswell Heat Heroes Fionn Stevenson amd Joy Melville. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Stobbie 'X-ray specs' scanner bid to save people money on heating bills
Dundee fireman Steven Adams is heading to Turkey with three other Scottish firemen. L-R Keith Gauld, Steven Adams, John Aitchison. Image: SFRS
Dundee fireman heading to Turkey to join earthquake rescue mission
composite image showing Martel Maxwell and Mike Ashley and the exterior of the Overgate shopping centre in Dundee.
MARTEL MAXWELL: Mike Ashley buying Overgate Centre is exactly what Dundee needs
2
The A90 junction with Claverhouse Road.
Collapsed drain causes delays on major Dundee roads
The legal case has been dropped.
Humza Yousaf and wife Nadia drop race row legal action against Dundee nursery
12
Items featuring include a suit designed by Liquorice Black (left) and a still from the film 1745.
First look at new V&A Dundee tartan exhibition featuring work by Chanel, Dior and…
Duncan Trueland, left, in 2013 and, right, outside Aberdeen Sheriff Court last month.
Terminally ill Dundee paedophile could be spared jail due to 'basic' prison healthcare and…

Most Read

1
CR0041047.,Cheryl Peebles Montrose, ,picture shows; GV,s of Montrose Academy for a court story , Tuesday 7th February 2023, Image Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Angus teacher returned to classroom twice after schoolgirls’ allegations
2
The legal case has been dropped.
Humza Yousaf and wife Nadia drop race row legal action against Dundee nursery
12
3
Flooding in Darnhall Park in Se3ptember 2022. Image: Stuart Cowper.
Perth mum stops her children from playing in park due to ‘raw sewage’
4
Christopher and Keiran have signed with Polydor Records.
Brechin-based duo join Billie Eilish and The 1975 by signing record deal with Polydor
5
Did you dance the night away the Circus or London Nightclub back in the early noughties? Image: DC Thomson.
When Dundee post office was transformed into ‘superclub’ Circus and London nightclub
6
Lauren Hunt.
Catfishing ‘prostitute’ blackmailed clients in Dundee
7
Marley Williams leaves Dundee Sheriff Court.
Dangerous driver who had lie-ins instead of doing unpaid work slammed for ‘making a…
8
DUNDONIAN The exterior of the Deep Sea Restaurant on the Nethergate, Dundee. THe Angus Hotel can be seen in the background and the Forbes Music shop sign to the left of the image. H251 1967-03-16 Deep Sea restaurant (C)DCT
Do you remember these classic Dundee chippies?
2
9
Rosie Burgon, who runs Scottish Cut Flowers.
Scottish Cut Flowers: Perthshire floristry business to close
10
This fixer-upper in Monifieth was the most viewed property on TSPC. Image: TSPC.
TSPC reveals top 10 most viewed Tayside properties in January

More from The Courier

Gayle spends morning with female shepherd Claire Pollok as she herds cattle and sheep. For Out and About. Location  Ardross Farm Shop, Elie, KY9 1EU, 01333 331400 www.ardrossfarm.co.uk Thurs Sept 14 10am Gayle meets female shepherd Claire Pollok and spends a day/morning shadowing her as she tends to cattle and sheep.
Christopher Nicholson: Improve farm tenants ability to invest in diversification
Niskanen extols the virtues of hard graft. Image: SNS
EXCLUSIVE: Ilmari Niskanen vows 'I'll never give up' after roaring back into Dundee United…
Returning Dundee loan star Zach Robinson with manager Gary Bowyer. Image: SNS.
Dundee striker Zach Robinson declared 'good to go' against Raith Rovers as boss Gary…
Dan Phillips has hit his stride with St Johnstone. Image: Ross Parker/SNS
Dan Phillips: Callum Davidson lifts lid on private pep talk that sparked St Johnstone…
Owner of Chocolatia, Chloe Oswald in action creating her luxury chocolate. Image: Chloe Oswald
Valentine's Day rush for luxury Angus brand Chocolatia
The High Court in Aberdeen.
Prison for Fife meat cleaver attempted murderer
Campaigner Laura Young with North East MSP Mercedes Villalba. Image: Supplied
Dundee could become first UK city to ban disposable vapes
Lucky man: Archie Knox has been speaking about his footballing life in Dundee. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Dundee fan Archie Knox says watching Dens Park title team was start of his…
Arbroath Abbey.
Arbroath Abbey: Visitors facing another tourist season lock-out at landmark
Brian Whyte and John Watson of Hospital Radio Perth. Image: John Watson.
Pair mark 40 years behind the microphone at Hospital Radio Perth

Editor's Picks

Most Commented