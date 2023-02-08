Asbestos and finances delay former Dundee College flats plan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Dundee

Asbestos and finances delay former Dundee College flats plan

By Jake Keith
February 8 2023, 10.30am Updated: February 8 2023, 4.25pm
The Old Dundee College building. Image: Dundee City Council.
The Old Dundee College building. Image: Dundee City Council.

Plans to turn the former Dundee College building into student flats have been delayed due to asbestos removal and “economic circumstances”.

Developer Scodd Limited says it has encountered various issues after gaining approval for 310 one-bedroomed studio apartments in November 2021.

The removal of asbestos will come at “significant cost”  and will take approximately six months, the firm has revealed.

It means work on the redevelopment is yet to begin despite a huge shortage of student flats in the city.

As such, the building owner has asked Dundee City Council to extend planning permission for a further 18 months, meaning work would have to start before November 2024.

Currently, permission lapses in May 2023.

The request will be discussed by councillors at Monday’s planning committee.

Funding still not secured

A planning statement submitted on behalf of the developer by consultants Turley says: “Unfortunately, there are matters outside the applicant’s control which mean that that it will not be possible to commence development within this timeframe.

“The past 13 months have been challenging given the Covid-19 pandemic, an uncertain economic climate, inflation and spiralling construction costs.

The former Dundee College building could be turned into student accommodation in new plans. Image: HTC Architects

“The applicant has been working hard during this time to secure funding to allow development to commence, however, this is yet to be agreed.

“Surveys undertaken by the applicant identified that there is asbestos present in the building.

“No work on the refurbishment of the building can commence until the asbestos has been removed and the removal of the asbestos does not constitute a material start in itself.

“The removal of the asbestos would be at a significant cost.

“The level of cost associated with the asbestos is not viable for the applicant without
having funding in place first.”

Cinema and karaoke room

The standard timeframe attached to planning permissions in Scotland is three years.

But Dundee City Council has cut this in half for recent developments, such as for similar plans at West Marketgait.

The building, which closed in 2011, was bought by its new owners in January for a reported £500,000.

The plans. Image: HTC Architects

They plan to include a cinema, karaoke room, library, lounge, meeting rooms, dining/party rooms and a café within the development.

It has been a target for vandals in recent years with youths regularly breaking in.

The college building was built in the 1970s and consists of two towers, the east being
nine storeys tall and the west being five storeys tall.

They are linked by a podium on the first floor.

