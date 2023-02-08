Asbestos and finances delay former Dundee College flats plan

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Plans to turn the former Dundee College building into student flats have been delayed due to asbestos removal and “economic circumstances”.

Developer Scodd Limited says it has encountered various issues after gaining approval for 310 one-bedroomed studio apartments in November 2021.

The removal of asbestos will come at “significant cost” and will take approximately six months, the firm has revealed.

It means work on the redevelopment is yet to begin despite a huge shortage of student flats in the city.

As such, the building owner has asked Dundee City Council to extend planning permission for a further 18 months, meaning work would have to start before November 2024.

Currently, permission lapses in May 2023.

The request will be discussed by councillors at Monday’s planning committee.

Funding still not secured

A planning statement submitted on behalf of the developer by consultants Turley says: “Unfortunately, there are matters outside the applicant’s control which mean that that it will not be possible to commence development within this timeframe.

“The past 13 months have been challenging given the Covid-19 pandemic, an uncertain economic climate, inflation and spiralling construction costs.

“The applicant has been working hard during this time to secure funding to allow development to commence, however, this is yet to be agreed.

“Surveys undertaken by the applicant identified that there is asbestos present in the building.

“No work on the refurbishment of the building can commence until the asbestos has been removed and the removal of the asbestos does not constitute a material start in itself.

“The removal of the asbestos would be at a significant cost.

“The level of cost associated with the asbestos is not viable for the applicant without

having funding in place first.”

Cinema and karaoke room

The standard timeframe attached to planning permissions in Scotland is three years.

But Dundee City Council has cut this in half for recent developments, such as for similar plans at West Marketgait.

The building, which closed in 2011, was bought by its new owners in January for a reported £500,000.

They plan to include a cinema, karaoke room, library, lounge, meeting rooms, dining/party rooms and a café within the development.

It has been a target for vandals in recent years with youths regularly breaking in.

The college building was built in the 1970s and consists of two towers, the east being

nine storeys tall and the west being five storeys tall.

They are linked by a podium on the first floor.