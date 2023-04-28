Driver reported after pedestrian hit by car in Dundee

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A driver is being reported for alleged road traffic offences after a woman was hit by a car in Dundee.

The collision happened on Thursday afternoon on Strathmore Avenue – close to St John’s RC High School.

The pedestrian, whose age has not been confirmed, was taken to hospital by ambulance.

The extent of her injuries is not known.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We received a report of a crash involving a car and a female pedestrian on Strathmore Avenue, Dundee, around 2.45pm on Thursday.

“The female pedestrian was taken to Ninewells Hospital, Dundee, for treatment.

“The male driver will be reported to the procurator fiscal in connection with road traffic offences.”

It came on the same afternoon a 35-year-old man died after a crash between a bus and a car on Riverside Drive in Dundee.