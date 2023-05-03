Former University of Dundee chancellor to present the ring to King Charles at coronation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Former University of Dundee chancellor to present the ring to King Charles at coronation

Lord Patel has been selected as one of four peers taking part in the service at Westminster Abbey on Saturday.

By Sheanne Mulholland
Lord Patel will present the ring to the King at the Coronation service at Westminster Abbey.
Lord Patel will present the ring to the King at the Coronation service at Westminster Abbey.

A former University of Dundee chancellor will participate in the King’s Coronation.

Naren Patel, who is a member of the House of Lords, has been selected as one of four peers taking part in the service at Westminster Abbey on Saturday.

Lord Patel will present the ring to the new king during the sermon given by the Archbishop of Canterbury.

The king is instructed to acknowledge it, before the Archbishop asks the King to receive the ring as a symbol of “kingly dignity” connecting God, King and people.

Lord Patel, who was made a Peer in 1999, is taking part in rehearsals this week.

He said: “Four lords have been asked to perform in the coronation service at Westminster Abbey, including myself.

“To be asked to perform such an important and significant role – it’s a privilege, I’m honoured.

Lord Naren Patel, former chancellor for the University of Dundee, will present the King with his Coronation ring.

“It demonstrates what the king wishes and recognises that we are a multi-faith and multi-cultural society.”

Lord Patel, 84, moved from Lidh, Tanzania, briefly to London, and then to Dundee in 1958 to train as a doctor.

He went on to work at Ninewells Hospital and the University of Dundee throughout his career before retiring in 2005.

Despite relocating to Dunkeld in Perthshire when he retired, Lord Patel remained chancellor at the university until 2018.

What is the significance of the King’s Coronation ring?

King Charles III will receive a new “wedding ring” during his Coronation ceremony.

Not only will the King be crowned to mark his new role as monarch but he will also receive a Coronation ring known as “The Wedding Ring of England.”

According to the Royal family website, monarchs of the past received a new ring before being crowned but since King William IV’s coronation in 1831 every sovereign has worn his ring.

The only exception to this was Queen Victoria as her fingers were too small so she has her own ring made.

Queen Elizabeth II was presented with that ring at her Coronation but is it expected that King Charles III will receive the ring originally made for King William IV.

