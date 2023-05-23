Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Police probe after fire at old NCR building in Dundee

Firefighters were at the scene for about 30 minutes.

By Kieran Webster
Picture shows a general view of the old NCR building
The old NCR building. Image: Google Street View.

A police probe is under way after a fire at the former NCR building in Dundee.

Fire crews spent about half an hour tackling the blaze in the derelict building, next to Camperdown Leisure Park, on Monday night.

The fire service was called to the scene just before 9.15pm.

The cause has not been confirmed but officers are working to establish how it started.

It comes after youths were seen climbing on the building last week.

Picture shows youths on the old NCR building last week.
Youths were seen on the derelict building last week. Image: Supplied

One local reported up to 20 youngsters climbing into the derelict property last Tuesday.

A spokesperson for the fire service said: “We got the call at 9.13pm to a fire at Dayton Drive.

“Three appliances from Blackness Road and Macalpine attended the scene of a fire in a derelict building.

“We deployed two breathing apparatus and hose reel jet.

“We got the stop call at 9.44pm.”

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “At around 9.15pm on Monday, officers were made aware of a fire at a derelict building on Dayton Drive, Dundee.

“Inquiries are ongoing.”

Plans to demolish old NCR building for Dundee stadium

The building – the last remaining part of what was once the NCR factory – is due to be demolished as part of plans for a Dundee FC football stadium on the site.

The factory was built in 1947 and was later occupied by Van Leer Tay.

The rest of the building was demolished many years ago but the old entrance and boardroom block has remained standing.

Conversation

