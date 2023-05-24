Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Exclusive cocktail raising funds for families affected by cancer launched in Dundee in memory of Ruth Johnson

Ten per cent of funds raised from sales of the cocktail will be donated to Business Beats Cancer Dundee to support cancer research and local families affected by the illness.

By Sheanne Mulholland
Les Johnson has launched a cocktail fundraising for cancer research and Dundee families affected by cancer at the Apex Hotel. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson.

A new cocktail has been launched in memory of a Dundee woman to raise money to support local families affected by cancer.

The Delicious Dora cocktail is named after the late Ruth Johnson who was a board member of Business Beats Cancer Dundee.

Ruth, who lived in Maryfield with husband Les Johnson, passed away at the age of 51 last year, after losing her battle to cancer.

The cocktail in her memory is exclusively available from the Apex Hotel, Dundee, and was inspired by Ruth’s favourite ingredients.

Made with an Italian bergamot infused liquor, marmalade flavoured vodka and vermouth, it has been created specifically for summer.

Les said: “It’s in trend with what Ruth liked in her cocktails and the marmalade flavour links it with Dundee.

The Delicious Dora fundraising cocktail is exclusive to Apex Hotel, Dundee. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson.

“We wanted it to have that connection since the money will be going back into the local area to support families affected by cancer.”

Business Beats Cancer Dundee will receive 10% of sales from the cocktail, which was named after Ruth, whose nickname was Dora after her love of travelling.

Les added: “Ruth would be laughing her head off thinking of people coming into the Apex and asking for a Delicious Dora.

“She was such a kind and caring person, she was always doing things for other people so it’s fitting that her legacy lives on and she is still raising money for fundraising.”

Annie Baker, restaurant and bar manager at Apex City Quay Hotel and Spa, Dundee, helped create the cocktail.

Annie Baker helped create the cocktail which will be used to raise funds for families affected by cancer in Dundee. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson.

She said: “It’s such a valuable charity we wanted to support it. One in two people are affected by cancer, we all know someone who’s affected by cancer.

“We’ve just had 20 weeks of fundraising and raised £20,000 for local charities through that, this is a way of carrying that on.”

A vow to raise funds for cancer

Les and Ruth lived in Longforgan when Ruth was first diagnosed with breast cancer.

She underwent surgery and treatment and received the all clear prompting the couple to move to Dundee for a fresh start, shortly before lockdown.

Ruth Johnson.

But the cancer returned a few years later and Ruth underwent 18 months of chemotherapy and treatments before she died.

In her final days, she signed up to be part of Business Beats Cancer Dundee and hoped to campaign to raise funds for research.

Les now takes on the role in her honour and the charity held a dinner at the Apex Hotel last year, raising around £50,000 for cancer research and support to families in the area affected by the illness.

It is currently organising this year’s event, which takes place in September. Tables have sold out but the charity is still seeking donations for the auction.

Anyone who would like to donate a prize is asked to make contact with David from Business Beats Cancer Dundee at david.hay@and.digital

