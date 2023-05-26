Two males charged in latest arrests connected to alleged break-ins across Dundee

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Two more arrests have been made following a spate of alleged break-ins and vehicle thefts across Dundee and the surrounding area.

A 16-year-old boy and a 34-year-old man have been charged in connection with the incidents.

Two men, aged 18 and 20, were previously arrested in connection with reported break-ins and appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court on Monday.

Boy, 16, and 34-year-old man to appear in court

The 16-year-old male has been arrested and charged in connection with several alleged break-ins in Broughty Ferry and wider Dundee, as well as alleged vehicle thefts, between Sunday and Monday.

He is due to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court at a later date.

Meanwhile, the 34-year-old man, who is due to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court on Friday, was arrested and charged in connection with break-ins in the city centre and the Perth Road area between Tuesday and Thursday.

It comes after businesses, homes and vehicles in the Dundee, Broughty Ferry, Birkhill and Coupar Angus areas were allegedly targeted – including the Birkhill Inn and Meze Grill restaurants, and Freedom Hair salon.

Police say inquiries remain ongoing into other reported incidents and further arrests are expected.

Detective Constable Dave Fearn, of Tayside CID, said: “We’re continuing to investigate a number of reported break-ins and vehicle thefts in the local area recently.

“I want to reassure the public any report of criminality will be thoroughly investigated.

“Regular patrols of the area are being carried out and anyone with concerns should speak to officers, call us on 101, or, in the case of an emergency, 999.”

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting reference CR/93639/23.

Alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.