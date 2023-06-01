Best pictures as kids enjoy Dundee Think Thursday activities including football and gaming van

Youngsters have enjoyed a host of activities in Dundee city centre as part of an initiative to get more people into the area on Thursday evenings.

Kids enjoyed the likes of a climbing wall, football and a gaming van at City Square – all free of charge.

Rickshaws were also being used to ferry people around the area, where they took advantage of a series of offers in restaurants, shops and attractions.

Think Thursday – which runs until the end of June – is aiming to drive people into the city centre on Thursday evenings.

Children previously enjoyed a visit from an 18ft inflatable whale as part of the initiative.

Photographer Alan Richardson was there to capture the best moments from Thursday’s activities.