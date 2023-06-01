Dundee Best pictures as kids enjoy Dundee Think Thursday activities including football and gaming van Youngsters were invited to take part in the free activities at City Square. Joseph Topen (6) on the climbing wall. By Bryan Copland Share Best pictures as kids enjoy Dundee Think Thursday activities including football and gaming van Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/dundee/4441411/think-thursdays-dundee-pictures/ Copy Link 0 comment [[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up Youngsters have enjoyed a host of activities in Dundee city centre as part of an initiative to get more people into the area on Thursday evenings. Kids enjoyed the likes of a climbing wall, football and a gaming van at City Square – all free of charge. Rickshaws were also being used to ferry people around the area, where they took advantage of a series of offers in restaurants, shops and attractions. Think Thursday – which runs until the end of June – is aiming to drive people into the city centre on Thursday evenings. Children previously enjoyed a visit from an 18ft inflatable whale as part of the initiative. Photographer Alan Richardson was there to capture the best moments from Thursday’s activities. Entertainer called Poppy Bubbles keeps the children happy. Think Thursdays initiative in the City Square created a fun day out for young people and their families Children enjoying the bubbles. Young people enjoy street soccer. Overview of Think Thursdays initiative in the City Square was full of activities and Information stalls for young people. There were two gaming vans which provided some digital entertainment to youngsters. Youngster having fun playing games in one of the gaming vans. Youngster trying to catch the bubbles. Madison Hoskins (13) on the climbing wall Youngsters having fun with the bubbles. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close
Conversation