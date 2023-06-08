Xplore Dundee bus strikes: School services axed as hospital patients warned of disruption

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Xplore Dundee bus strikes: School services axed as hospital patients warned of disruption

The bus service has announced a revised timetable ahead of a proposed strike starting next week.

By Ben MacDonald
Xplore Dundee staff are set to go on strike next week. Image: DC Thomson

Xplore Dundee school bus services will be axed for at least a fortnight due to strikes.

Around 200 workers will walk out of the bus operator on Monday for at least two weeks.

A revised timetable will be in place, with hospital patients also warned to plan their journeys ahead of time.

During this period, most services will run to modified Sunday timetables, which means buses will run every 30 or 60 minutes during the day on core routes.

Services will be restricted after 7pm but some extra early morning journeys have been added, including to and from Ninewells Hospital.

Advice for hospital patients

Xplore have offered the following advice to those travelling for appointments:

  • NHS Tayside hospital and healthcare services are running as usual and patients should continue to attend for appointments.
  • Patients with appointments during this period are asked to plan ahead for their journey to make sure they can arrive in time for their appointment.
  • Anyone with concerns about being able to attend their appointment or who needs to reschedule their appointment should contact the phone number on their appointment letter.
  • If travelling to Ninewells Hospital by car, please be aware that car parks may be busy. Please leave plenty of time to find a parking space and park safely. Information about car parking is available on NHS Tayside’s website.

Some school services pulled during Xplore Dundee bus strikes

Dundee City Council have confirmed with schools in the city that a number of services will not be in operation during the strike.

Baldragon Academy shared a statement from the council on social media.

The council confirmed that the following services will not be operating for school pupils:

  • 4S
  • 5S
  • 6S
  • 10S
  • 14S
  • 17S
  • 18S

It has also recommended that children who live within walking distance walk or cycle to school.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Dundee

New Dundee Aldi opening date pushed back as store bids for even bigger alcohol…
Proms in pictures: Craigie High School Class of 2023
Dundee and Dundee United fans praised as foodbank project 'blown away' by support
New Jersey-born BC Camplight ending tour in Dundee via public transport due to driver…
Pirates! to bring swashbuckling soundtrack and dancing fun for all ages to Dundee Rep
Everything you need to know about Dundee Restaurant Week
Callous robber kept trying to take Dundee pensioner's handbag as she suffered heart attack
Visit Lochee from days gone by in these old Dundee photos
Serial stalker cleared of Dundee rape
Temperatures to soar to 21C in Fife as wildfire warning issued

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]