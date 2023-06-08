Xplore Dundee bus strikes: School services axed as hospital patients warned of disruption

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Xplore Dundee school bus services will be axed for at least a fortnight due to strikes.

Around 200 workers will walk out of the bus operator on Monday for at least two weeks.

A revised timetable will be in place, with hospital patients also warned to plan their journeys ahead of time.

During this period, most services will run to modified Sunday timetables, which means buses will run every 30 or 60 minutes during the day on core routes.

Services will be restricted after 7pm but some extra early morning journeys have been added, including to and from Ninewells Hospital.

Advice for hospital patients

Xplore have offered the following advice to those travelling for appointments:

NHS Tayside hospital and healthcare services are running as usual and patients should continue to attend for appointments.

Patients with appointments during this period are asked to plan ahead for their journey to make sure they can arrive in time for their appointment.

Anyone with concerns about being able to attend their appointment or who needs to reschedule their appointment should contact the phone number on their appointment letter.

If travelling to Ninewells Hospital by car, please be aware that car parks may be busy. Please leave plenty of time to find a parking space and park safely. Information about car parking is available on NHS Tayside’s website.

Some school services pulled during Xplore Dundee bus strikes

Dundee City Council have confirmed with schools in the city that a number of services will not be in operation during the strike.

Baldragon Academy shared a statement from the council on social media.

The council confirmed that the following services will not be operating for school pupils:

4S

5S

6S

10S

14S

17S

18S

It has also recommended that children who live within walking distance walk or cycle to school.