Emergency services attend shop fire on Dundee’s Dens Road

Emergency services were called to a shop fire on Dundee’s Dens Road on Friday night.

A fire service spokesperson said they received a call at 8.50pm to attend the Premier store, beside the Isla Street junction.

It is understood the fire occurred within a shop.

One fire engine was sent to the store and it took two hours for crew members to put out the flames.

The spokesperson said: “We were called at 8.50pm to deal with a fire in a shop in Dens Road.”

“One appliance arrived to deal with the fire.

“Crew members left the scene at 10.50pm.”