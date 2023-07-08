Dundee Emergency services attend shop fire on Dundee’s Dens Road Fire service members spent two hours tackling the blaze at the Premier convenience store. By Ben MacDonald July 8 2023, 10.08am Share Emergency services attend shop fire on Dundee’s Dens Road Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/dundee/4542424/shop-fire-dens-road/ Copy Link The Dens Road store went on fire on Friday night. Image: Google Street View Emergency services were called to a shop fire on Dundee’s Dens Road on Friday night. A fire service spokesperson said they received a call at 8.50pm to attend the Premier store, beside the Isla Street junction. It is understood the fire occurred within a shop. One fire engine was sent to the store and it took two hours for crew members to put out the flames. The spokesperson said: “We were called at 8.50pm to deal with a fire in a shop in Dens Road.” “One appliance arrived to deal with the fire. “Crew members left the scene at 10.50pm.”