Dundee business owner’s disbelief as neighbouring flats flood shop for NINTH time

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Dundee business owner’s disbelief as neighbouring flats flood shop for NINTH time

Thousands of pounds of damage was caused to stock inside the Room 39 boutique.

By James Simpson
Stock was damaged during the flooding at Room 39 on Dura Street. Image: Wendy Sturrock
Stock was damaged during the flooding at Room 39 on Dura Street. Image: Wendy Sturrock

A Dundee business owner has been left in disbelief after her shop was flooded by neighbouring flats – for the ninth time.

Wendy Sturrock was forced to close her clothing boutique, Room 39, for several hours after water poured into the business on Thursday.

The water came from flats above the Stobswell store, managed by Hillcrest Housing.

The 45-year-old, who owns a number of businesses on Dura Street, said she “wanted to cry” when she saw the damage on Thursday, which included ruined stock worth thousands of pounds.

Wendy fears the recurring problem could force her to relocate the boutique, which opened in 2015.

Wendy Sturrock of Room 39 in Dura Street during a previous issue with flooding. Image: DC Thomson

She said: “When I walked in on Thursday I was greeted to the sound of squish, squish, squish.

“A brand new clothing order which had only arrived the night before was destroyed, so that’s £6,000 worth of clothes gone.

“This is the ninth time this has happened, it’s issues with two of the flats directly above the shop.

“The impression we’re getting from Hillcrest is that they aren’t interested about the impact this is having on the business.

“We can’t keep going on like this, it’s simply not sustainable.”

‘Duty of care’ for Dura Street flat tenants

Items for Wendy’s hair salon business were also damaged as they were stored in the basement of the clothing store.

Residents living above the shop reportedly told Wendy they have raised issues with leaking to Hillcrest.

Wendy added: “If this had been the first or even the second time the shop had flooded I would be a little more understanding.

“There should be a duty of care to maintain these properties for the tenants.

“The climate at the moment is extremely challenging and we’ve built these businesses up and brought footfall to the Stobswell area.

Boxes of stock were damaged. Image: Wendy Sturrock

“If this continues we very well may have to look at relocating the businesses to another location.

“We essentially lost half a day’s trade on Thursday.

“Stock both for the clothing side of the business and the hairdresser was destroyed.

“Whilst my insurance company has been incredibly helpful I can’t say the same for Hillcrest at present.”

Hillcrest did not respond to a request for comment.

More from Dundee

Shona Robison: Resignation of Mhairi Black was 'wake-up' call for politics
Professor Huw Jones, formerly of the University of Dundee, has died.
Obituary: Professor Huw Jones, former Dean of Faculty of Arts at University of Dundee
Brian Cox.
Dundee's Brian Cox reveals he will never retire and will 'keep going until he…
Lesley Peebles, centre, with her children Heather and Stuart.
Lesley Peebles: Family's tribute to Broughty Ferry nurse and mum-of-two
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Car thief Picture shows; Michael Harding. Dundee Sheriff Court. Supplied by Facebook Date; Unknown
Raging Dundee thief threatened to petrol bomb victim's car
Hannah McLaughlan, Holly Prowse, Jennifer McCann and Hannah Reid were in court to see their attacker Logan Doig sentenced. Image: Supplied
Survivors of victim-blaming Angus rapist Logan Doig make powerful plea after waiving anonymity
City Churches Gardens. Photograph shows the City Churches Gardens as a popular stop for shoppers in the sun. 30 July 1973. H261 1973-07-30 City Churches Gardens (C)DCT Used in Courier 30 July 1973.
Nostalgic photos taken in 1973 capture Dundee faces and places
Flying the flag! Representing team Scotland, from left Eve McNaughton, Alicia Dailly and Aimee McKelvie from Dundee. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Best pictures from World Karate Championships opening ceremony at Dundee Ice Arena
Scottish Conservative Leader Douglas Ross
Scots Tory leader Douglas Ross 'wouldn't stand in way' of Dundee drug consumption room…
Police on Kerr Street, Dundee. Image: Supplied
Man charged after armed police descend on Dundee flats