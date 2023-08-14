Flats and shops planned for site of former Dundee pub made famous by Duncan Ferguson brawl

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Flats and shops planned for site of former Dundee pub made famous by Duncan Ferguson brawl

The proposals are for the site of the Rock Bar in Menzieshill.

By James Simpson
The former Rock Bar site could be transformed into flats
The former Rock Bar site could be transformed into flats. Image: Jon Frullani Architect Ltd

Flats and shops could be built on the site of a former Dundee pub – famed for being the location of a brawl involving footballer Duncan Ferguson.

Fresh plans to transform the Rock Bar site on Dickson Avenue in Menzieshill have been submitted to Dundee City Council.

It comes after initial plans for nine flats and four retail units on the land were no longer deemed to be economically viable.

The development will comprise of 16 one and two-bedroom flats and four retail units if approved.

The Rock Bar in Menzieshill. Image: Dougie Nicolson/DC Thomson
The Rock during its demolition. Image: Dougie Nicolson/DC Thomson

The Rock Bar gamed infamy when it was revealed as the location of a fight involving a then-18-year-old Ferguson and Gary Menzies, which left the footballer with a broken toe.

Mr Menzies recalled the incident to the Evening Telegraph back in 2019, saying: “It all started with an argument over a woman (my ex-wife).

“Duncan then started to get up off his bar stool while I was standing – and as I am a lot smaller than him I stuck the nut on him.”

Gary Menzies’ account of his fight with Duncan Ferguson made the Evening Telegraph front page in 2019.
How the Dickson Avenue site could look if the plans are approved
How the Dickson Avenue site could look if the plans are approved. Image: Jon Frullani Architect Ltd

Plans emerged to transform the site in 2018 and the pub was demolished in 2020.

The proposals, put forward by Jon Frullani Architect Ltd on behalf of Rock Developments Ltd, have now been changed to include more flats.

 

The development would be next to Tayview Primary School, an existing block of flats and a shop.

