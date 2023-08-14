Flats and shops planned for site of former Dundee pub made famous by Duncan Ferguson brawl

Flats and shops could be built on the site of a former Dundee pub – famed for being the location of a brawl involving footballer Duncan Ferguson.

Fresh plans to transform the Rock Bar site on Dickson Avenue in Menzieshill have been submitted to Dundee City Council.

It comes after initial plans for nine flats and four retail units on the land were no longer deemed to be economically viable.

The development will comprise of 16 one and two-bedroom flats and four retail units if approved.

The Rock Bar gamed infamy when it was revealed as the location of a fight involving a then-18-year-old Ferguson and Gary Menzies, which left the footballer with a broken toe.

Mr Menzies recalled the incident to the Evening Telegraph back in 2019, saying: “It all started with an argument over a woman (my ex-wife).

“Duncan then started to get up off his bar stool while I was standing – and as I am a lot smaller than him I stuck the nut on him.”

Plans emerged to transform the site in 2018 and the pub was demolished in 2020.

The proposals, put forward by Jon Frullani Architect Ltd on behalf of Rock Developments Ltd, have now been changed to include more flats.

The development would be next to Tayview Primary School, an existing block of flats and a shop.