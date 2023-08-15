Bomb squad called to Broughty Ferry beach over suspicious item

A section of Broughty Ferry beach and esplanade has been closed off after suspected ordnance item was found.

The bomb squad has been called to the scene from Edinburgh.

Police and local coastguard teams are already at the site, just across from the Urban Beach restaurant.

Emergency services were called after a member of the public discovered a “suspicious” item on the sand.

A spokesman for HM Coastguard said: “A member of the public out for a walk on Tuesday came across what they believed to be a suspicious item.

“Police Scotland are at the scene along with members of Dundee and Arbroath coastguard teams.

“A Royal Navy ordnance team is on its way from Edinburgh.”

