Bomb squad called to Broughty Ferry beach over suspicious item

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Bomb squad called to Broughty Ferry beach over suspicious item

Police and local coastguard teams are already at the scene, just across from the Urban Beach restaurant.

By Lindsey Hamilton
Broughty Ferry Esplanade and beach sealed off. Image: Supplied
Broughty Ferry Esplanade and beach sealed off. Image: Supplied

A section of Broughty Ferry beach and esplanade has been closed off after suspected ordnance item was found.

The bomb squad has been called to the scene from Edinburgh.

Police and local coastguard teams are already at the site, just across from the Urban Beach restaurant.

Emergency services were called after a member of the public discovered a “suspicious” item on the sand.

Police and coastguard teams are at the location. Image: Supplied

A spokesman for HM Coastguard said: “A member of the public out for a walk on Tuesday came across what they believed to be a suspicious item.

“Police Scotland are at the scene along with members of Dundee and Arbroath coastguard teams.

“A Royal Navy ordnance team is on its way from Edinburgh.”

More to follow

More from Dundee

Steven Connolly and his fiancé Laura.
Piperdam guests hit out at holiday chaos as lodges left without running water
CR0044397, Cheryl Peebles, Dundee. Triplets and twins starting P1 at Craigowl Primary School. Picture shows; the triplets - l to r - Gracie, Willow and Olivia Gordon, Craigowl Primary School, Laird Street, Dundee, 15th August 2023. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Triplets Gracie, Willow and Olivia's first day at Dundee school (alongside four twins)
A short term let on Thorter Row has been rejected by councillors. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Controversial short term let in Dundee City Quay rejected
Linda Whittet says she did nothing wrong. Image: Alan Richardson
Broughty Ferry Wetherspoons apologises again after SECOND pensioner wrongly accused of abusive behaviour
Swallow roundabout Dundee.
Long-awaited upgrade at major Dundee roundabout finally set to start
Mark Forrester in his wheelchair and a sign warning of the Dundee football parking restrictions
Dundee United fan with MS feels 'unsafe' and 'discriminated against' due to matchday parking…
CR0044246, Cheryl Peebles, Dundee. Picture of Oak Ogilvie, 5, in her school uniform for a starting school piece. (Mum Kayleigh had endometriosis so didn't expect to be able to conceive naturally, so Oak was a big surprise) Picture of whole family, Oak with parents Kayleigh and Aaron and twins Koa and Ola. Picture shows; Oak Ogilvie (5) in her new school uniform ready to start school next week, Finella Terrace, Dundee, 09th August 2023. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Special first day at school in Dundee for Oak - the Ogilvies' unexpected 'great…
George Ramsay covered his face as he left Forfar Sheriff Court.
Dundee dealers caught by police 'with intelligence' and officers who broke up Covid lockdown…
The first day back at school was excitement personified for these kids at Glebelands primary in August 1986. Image: DC Thomson.
Pictures of the first day back at Dundee schools from across the decades
The alleged hackers are accused of targeting firms including Rockstar Games, the firm behind the GTA games.
Hackers ’emptied’ victims’ accounts and tried to blackmail GTA maker, court told